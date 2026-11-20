Not too many people saw the Colorado Rockies as being one of the first teams to make a big splash in the market, but here we are. On Thursday, the team made an aggressive move to address a very needy pitching staff.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Colorado is acquiring right-handed pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz.

An interesting detail is the fact that the Rockies were willing to assume all of Castillo’s $22.75 million salary for 2027. That’s a big move for a team coming off yet another 100-loss season.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale added his take that absorbing the salary was what allowed Colorado to acquire Martin in the deal.

According to Nightengale, Chicago was reluctant to part with their 29-year-old starter, but when the Rockies were willing to absorb all of Castillo’s salary, the deal was too sweet to turn down.

It is the first substantial move for president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. This is his first swipe at trying to improve the rotation without sacrificing a lot of the team’s young talent.

Davis Martin Could Be Rockies’ Biggest Addition

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Castillo’s name is more recognizable, the Rockies may have gotten a more valuable piece in Martin.

Over the 2026 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, Martin started 28 times, where he finished with a 9-8 record and a 3.95 ERA over 146 innings of work.

Martin also comes with team control beyond 2027, so if he works out, he could give the Rockies potential rotation options for multiple seasons.

He has recovered from Tommy John surgery that he had in May of 2023. After looking over his stats from 2026, his arm looks like he can withstand a significant workload.

The Rockies are a franchise that is in dire need of dependable starting pitching. This seems like a noteworthy accomplishment for DePodesta. He got a relatively young, controllable starter and didn’t surrender a high-ranking prospect in turn.

If Nightengale’s take is true, then DePodesta used the opportunity to leverage the financial flexibility to acquire a player Chicago didn’t really want to give up.

Significant Risk Attached to Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) has a pitchers mound visit against the Houston Astros Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Colorado took a big risk with Castillo. While he has an established resume, there is a lot of uncertainty around him.

He’s a three-time All-Star who just joined Chicago after being traded from the Seattle Mariners. The move didn’t treat him well.

He posted an 8.42 ERA in nine appearances, which included six starts and then a right shoulder impingement ended his season.

As stated earlier, Colorado agreed to take on Castillo’s full salary of $22.75 million for 2027. Looking over his reported contract details, he also has a conditional $25 million option for 2028.

On the positive side, if Castillo can somehow regain his form and return healthy, Colorado will look brilliant. They will have added an experienced veteran along with Davis who could stabilize the rotation.

If he doesn’t, well it won’t automatically make this a bad deal. Acquiring Davis, even at the cost of Castillo, could make it all worthwhile.

Rockies Use Financial Flexibility

There are so many questions floating around the MLB environment right now, it is hard to gauge just exactly what the temperature is. Are the Rockies trying to get above a floor that might be set? Or did DePodesta just play a game of chess and put his resources to work?

Rather than competing in the market for a free agent, DePodesta agreed to absorb an existing contract to acquire a pitcher they wanted. He also didn’t give up too much in terms of prospects.

Sullivan is a left-hander who has upside. Veliz is just 17 years old and the catcher spent the 2026 season in the Dominican Summer League.

Both players could absolutely become valuable to Chicago but it’s going to take time.

The risk versus reward conversation will have to happen much further down the road, but for once, the Rockies have actually made a move that has the league talking.