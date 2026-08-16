Rockies Legend Larry Walker's Hall of Fame Career Began in Bizarre Fashion

On Aug. 16, 1989, Larry Walker made his MLB debut for the Montreal Expos against the San Francisco Giants. The 22-year-old finished 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances during Montreal's 4–2 victory.

The performance even caught the attention of Giants first baseman Will Clark. After Walker drew his second walk, Clark joked that San Francisco was pitching to the unknown rookie like he was Babe Ruth. Walker did not offer much of a retort, simply smiling in response.

Walker And The Number Three

Larry Walker, who was just inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, has his number retired. Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Walker eventually became synonymous with No. 33, which he wore throughout his Rockies career. Walker also developed several routines built around the number, from taking three practice swings in the on-deck circle to reportedly setting alarms and even microwave timers around combinations of threes.

Walker was hardly alone in leaning on superstition. Baseball history is filled with similar examples. Wade Boggs famously ate chicken before every game, while Nomar Garciaparra became known for meticulously readjusting his batting gloves between pitches.

Maybe there was something to all of it. Boggs became a Hall of Famer, Garciaparra won two batting titles, and Walker eventually joined Boggs in Cooperstown, he was elected on his final ballot.

Walker ultimately built most of his Hall of Fame case in Colorado. After six seasons in Montreal, he joined the Rockies in 1995 and immediately hit .306 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI.

Two years later, he hit .366 with 49 home runs, 130 RBI and 33 stolen bases, earning the 1997 National League MVP award, becoming the only player in MLB history to pair at least 30 steals with a slugging percentage above .700.

The remarkable part of Walker's peak was how many different ways he could beat opponents. He paired elite bat-to-ball ability with power, speed and Gold Glove defense, hitting at least .350 in four different seasons between 1997 and 2001.

Since 2016, only three batting-title seasons have reached .350: DJ LeMahieu (.364) and Juan Soto (.351) during the shortened 2020 season, and Luis Arraez (.354) in 2023. Aaron Judge led the Majors at .331 in 2025.

Walker's career began in Montreal with three walks and ended with him becoming an icon in Colorado. Now immortalized in Cooperstown, he remains the standard every future Rockies star will be measured against, whether for his all-around brilliance or his wonderfully specific superstitions.