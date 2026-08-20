Rockies Mark Manfredi Has Memorable MLB Debut Against Two-Time Champion Dodgers

As the August 3 trade deadline approached, it wasn't a matter of if the Colorado Rockies would make some moves under first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, but a matter of who. There were some names thrown around, mostly veteran players, who could have been moved to fill a contender's need.

One player that DePodesta traded was pitcher Antonio Senzatela to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Juan Martinez and pitcher Mark Manfredi. Prior to Wednesday night's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Manfredi was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. It didn't take him long to make not only his Colorado debut, but also his MLB debut.

Rockies' Mark Manfredi Makes Memorable MLB Debut Against Dodgers

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Mark Manfredi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taking in his first game in the majors, Manfredi was prepared to make his debut, but the timing was one that nobody saw coming. Veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland was two outs into the third inning of his outing against the Dodgers when he was forced to exit with neck tightness. Right at that moment, Manfredi knew manager Warren Schaeffer was going to call his name.

“When I saw the injury and [Freeland] was walking off, I was, like, ‘This is 100% going to be me,’” Manfredi said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

It was him. The 26-year-old southpaw made the most of his opportunity. In a pinch-me moment, Manfredi walked Shohei Ohtani and allowed a single to Andy Pages before Manfredi ended the inning with a Teoscar Hernádez line out. Schaeffer sent him out for the fifth inning and he worked a perfect inning. He struck out Freddie Freeman, got Mookie Betts to fly out, and struck out Miguel Rojas. Not too bad against the two-time World Series champs.

Despite Manfredi's outing, the Rockies were still swept by Los Angeles after they rallied from a 4-2 deficit to force extra innings, only to lose 6-4 in 10 innings. However, that will not take away from what Manfredi did in his major league debut.

Selected in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, he learned just over two weeks ago that he had been traded from Milwaukee to Colorado. He had a feeling that his time on an MLB mound was coming sooner rather than later. It wasn't a matter of if, but when.

“That was the first thing that I had in mind when I saw my name on the TV and got the calls,” Manfredi said, per Harding.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Manfredi, but he certainly earned another opportunity this weekend when the Cleveland Guardians visit Denver for a three-game series.

Everyone will remember their MLB debut, but Manfredi's was against the Dodgers and the 1.1 scoreless frame against the meat of the Los Angeles order will not soon be forgotten by the Ohio native.