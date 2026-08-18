Rockies Get Off to Rough Start at Home After Blowout Loss to Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies were riding high going into the start of their homestand after winning back-to-back series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. Beating two divisional opponents always feels good, but the Rockies had a bigger task on their plate to begin the homestand.

The Los Angeles Dodgers headed to Coors Field and did Dodger things, blowing the lead open in the early stages of the series opener. The Rockies sent veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to the mound to hold Los Angeles back, but Sugano had a rough day at the office, to say the least.

Game Recap

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg (16) tosses his bat after striking out. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sugano's day finished with five innings pitched, seven hits allowed, six runs, one walk, and three strikeouts. Unable to provide the start to keep the Rockies' offense in the game, the same offense that dropped 13 runs on the Giants a game before, Colorado has to focus on winning this series.

For starters, the Rockies' defense didn't do them any favors, committing two errors. One thing is certain: when playing the Dodgers, the Rockies can't afford to make mistakes, or what happened in the series opener will happen every time.

Colorado did manage to score a couple of runs against Blake Snell and LA, but had opportunities to come through with men in scoring position, only to drop the ball. For an offense that has shown it can put up a crooked number, it's also shown how inconsistent it can be.

Hunter Goodman is a major missing piece in the lineup, having been taken out of the starting nine for another game dealing with a shoulder issue. Goodman has been the best power hitter the franchise has seen in a minute, and without him, the offense doesn't look as threatening.

Colorado's bullpen didn't stop the bleeding either. Juan Mejia entered the game in relief of Sugano and struggled as well, allowing three runs on five hits, all in one inning of work. TJ Shook got some work in as well, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one.

The only Rockies pitcher in the game who didn't allow a run was Troy Johnston, a position player tasked with stopping the bleeding in the ninth. Colorado still holds a semi-respectable record while playing at home, now 27-33 and 50-75 for the season.

Johnston added to the Rockies' run total in the bottom of the ninth, as did Ezequiel Tovar, hitting a sacrifice fly, and Zac Veen, who hit an RBI double. Despite the ninth-inning comeback attempt, the Rockies lost by the final score of 11-5.

One day, the Rockies franchise will be looking to be on the other side of things against the Dodgers, so long as the front office can find a way to build a contender.