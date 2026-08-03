Colorado Rockies Part Ways with Antonio Senzatela in Trade with Brewers

The Colorado Rockies were expected to be sellers during this year's MLB Trade Deadline, and fortunately, they had some valuable assets to trade, even with a disappointing record. As the deadline approached, the front office arranged a deal that would send a familiar player to Milwaukee, someone Rockies fans are well acquainted with.

As announced by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rockies are trading veteran right-hander Antonio Senzatela to the Brewers, ending his decade-long run with the Colorado franchise. Senzatela was drawing interest from many, but lands with a franchise poised for the postseason.

Senzatela posted a 3.61 ERA in 52.1 innings with the Rockies in 2026, all while coming out of the bullpen. The former starting pitcher allows the Brewers to rely on him, and with how Senzatela has pitched this season, it could be the start of something new for the MLB veteran.

In his career as a Rockie, Senzatela posted a 6.8 WAR in 212 games, 145 games started, and a 5.09 ERA. The numbers are a tad inflated, given he's spent his entire career pitching half of his games at Coors Field, but this season proves he's a reliable arm even at this stage of his career as a reliever.

Who the Rockies are Getting in Return

An equipment bag with the Colorado Rockies logo sits in the dugout before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Mark Feinsand, the Brewers are sending LHP Mark Manfredi and SS Juan Martinez to Colorado. Mark Manfredi has been pitching in Triple-A for Milwaukee this season and holds a 3.09 ERA in 18 starts at the level. In the 2026 campaign as a whole, Manfredi has posted a 3.35 ERA.

Knowing that Colorado is always in need of pitching help, Manfredi, 26, might have shown enough to be ready to go right away for the Rockies. He's struck out 68 batters compared to 22 walks, and would be making improvements at the MLB level without the outside pressure, given the Rockies' current record.

Juan Martinez is the prospect the Rockies franchise pans out over the next few seasons. At 19 years old, Martinez has just made the jump from Rookie ball to Single-A, playing in 18 games, hitting one home run and holding a .209 average at the plate.

He was named DSL Player of the Month in July of 2025, so the Rockies are getting another infield prospect with high upside, at least from what he's shown in his small sample size. Getting more professional reps will only help him grow into a better hitter and fielder.