The Colorado Rockies are open to moving catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason, and the team could be more willing to trade him now than it was at the Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old has attracted interest from several MLB teams after another productive season, and the Rockies could use his value to address one of their biggest needs.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Colorado is open to moving Goodman. Ken Rosenthal has also reported that the Rockies are in a difficult situation with their need for pitching, and Goodman could potentially help the team address that problem.

"The Rockies are in a 'severe situation' regarding their need for pitching," Rosenthal said. He also noted that Goodman could potentially bring the team the kind of pitching that would help rebuild its staff.

The Rockies finished the 2026 season with a 58-104 record, and their pitching staff had the highest ERA in the majors at 5.59. Their starting rotation also struggled throughout the season, finishing with a 6.28 ERA. Colorado will need to make changes if it wants to improve next season, and moving one of its most productive hitters could give the team an opportunity to bring in pitching help.

Rockies Could Get Major Return for Hunter Goodman

Goodman had another strong season with Colorado, finishing the 2026 campaign with 41 home runs and an .839 OPS. He also recorded 88 RBIs in 518 at-bats and earned his second consecutive National League All-Star selection.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His power numbers are also not limited to playing at Coors Field. According to MLB.com, Goodman hit 25 home runs on the road, breaking Johnny Bench's previous National League record of 24 road home runs in a season by a catcher.

That production could make him an attractive option for teams looking for help behind the plate. Goodman is also under team control through 2029, giving interested teams more than one season of control if they can reach an agreement with Colorado.

The New York Yankees were among the teams that showed interest in Goodman before the 2026 Trade Deadline. According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees spoke with the Rockies about a possible deal in July, although the two teams did not reach an agreement.

The Rockies' position on Goodman appears to have changed since the summer. According to Ken Rosenthal, Colorado is now more open to moving the catcher than it was at the Trade Deadline.

However, the team is expected to seek a significant return for the 27-year-old. His home run production, value behind the plate and remaining years of team control give the Rockies reasons to ask for a strong package in return.

Colorado still has a major need to improve its pitching staff, and a trade involving Goodman could help the team address that weakness. Whether the Rockies receive an offer they are willing to accept remains to be seen, but Goodman is now one of the players to watch as the team prepares for the 2027 season.