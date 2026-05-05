Rockies' Bullpen Arms Could Attract Attention Ahead of Trade Deadline

Things can change quickly in Major League Baseball. It was just a week ago that the Colorado Rockies were being celebrated for emerging from their NL West bottom-feeder status after a road sweep of the New York Mets gave them a 13-16 record.

Unfortunately, the wheels are starting to spin on the Rockies' eye-opening start. Since that sweep of the Mets, the club has gone 1-6 while returning to the NL West basement and seeing their over-all record drop to 14-22. While still a marked improvement over their standing at this time last year (they were 6-30 through 36 games), their record still suggests a return to their all-too-familiar role as sellers at the trade deadline.

Starter Michael Lorenzen has already been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. However, if Colorado wants to deal from a position of strength, they'd be wise to consider offering up pitchers from a solid relief corps that has racked up an NL-best 168 strikeouts while boasting the necessary length and versatility to log a league-high 166 innings to date.

While the Rockies' front office may not wish to part ways with one of the club's biggest strengths so far in 2026, maximizing asset value is critical for a franchise that remains in a rebuild and is likely looking at another losing season. While Chase Dollander probably isn't going anywhere, there are several Colorado relievers who could intrigue aspiring playoff contenders.

Antonio Senzatela

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The hugely successful bullpen transition of longtime Rockie Antonio Senzatela has been one of the club's best stories early in the season. A middling starter for much of his 10-year career to date (all spent in Colorado), the 31-year-old has been sensational in his conversion to full-time relief duty.

Senzatela has surrendered just three earned runs over 22.1 innings in 10 appearances this season, racking up 20 strikeouts while recording two saves. Ironically, his career year (to date) might ultimately lead to his departure from the organization that initially signed him as an amateur free agent back in 2011.

Senzatela is in the final season of a five-year, $50.5 million contract. Boasting a reasonable $14 million team option for 2027, he could serve as a valuable trade chip for a club looking for versatile relief help who could be more than simply a rental.

Brennan Bernardino

Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So far, veteran lefty Brennan Bernardino has been the ideal bargain bin trade acquisition for the Rockies. Acquired for 27-year-old minor leaguer Braiden Ward and signed to a one-year, $925,000 contract and under team control until 2030, he has pitched to a 2-1 record with a 1.88 ERA while striking out 12 in 14.1 innings

Bernardino offers a steady, reliable bullpen option at an affordable price, which could be a huge boon for Colorado for this and future seasons. However, the club would also stand to benefit if they could turn his strong early season performance into future assets via trade.

Jimmy Herget

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jimmy Herget | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Amidst a disastrous 119-loss season in 2025, Jimmy Herget quietly stood as one of the Rockies' few bright spots. He carried a respectable 2.48 ERA over 59 appearances despite being part of one of the league's worst pitching staffs.

Those solid contributions have continued into 2026. Herget allowed just two earned runs across his first 12 innings and 11 appearances of the season before struggling over his past two outings, allowing five combined earned runs against the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves. It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old's recent woes are a growing concern or merely temporary, but he has mostly looked like a valuable middle relief option up to this point.

If Colorado's respectable early showing has demonstrated anything, it's that the organization has managed to cobble together a pitching staff with the ability to get batters out, even within the confines of hitter-friendly Coors Field. Although the Rockies have had difficulty reaping much trade value from their MLB roster, this year could be different.