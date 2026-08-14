Rockies Move On From Edouard Julien as Zac Veen Gets His Opportunity

The Colorado Rockies have sent infielder Edouard Julien to the minors after the promotion of outfielder Zac Veen.

The Rockies announced today that INF Edouard Julien has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) August 13, 2026

Julien hasn't been much of a difference-maker for the Rockies. It's not the end of the road for him unless something changes with the roster.

The Struggles of Julien

Colorado Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old has been struggling at the plate. The Rockies were waiting and waiting to see if he could get himself going. Consistency has just not been there. Julien is hitting .208 with three home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

Julien began his career with the Minnesota Twins after the team selected him in the 2019 MLB Draft. He showed promise in his rookie season, but then he couldn't duplicate that in the following seasons. From 2024 to the present, he's having a difficult time getting hits and is not staying away from striking out. Julien played for three seasons with the Twins before coming to Colorado.

It must be difficult for a player like Julien, who is versatile on defense and can help many teams, but it's not good enough to come through for the team in critical situations offensively. No player likes to get demoted and let someone else take their spot.

Now, he is heading to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he's going to need to find his stride as a hitter. He's not going to step into Coors Field anytime soon this week or next week. Julien will have to earn his spot back. For him to make the Rockies reconsider him, he will need to hit over .250 or .275 with several hits and RBIs. Is he capable of doing that? Only the baseball gods know, but it's not looking good for him so far.

The game of baseball is tough, especially from a business standpoint. An athlete can be a good model citizen or a great locker room person, but it comes down to your production.

Veen got promoted because he was consistent in the minors and worked his way up. The Rockies did take a little bit too long to promote him, but his opportunity finally arrived. Veen backed it up when he hit a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Rockies have 38 players on their 40-man roster. Not every single player can make the roster. As good as Julien is defensively, this season he has taken a nosedive. Sometimes an athlete must go through this to take a hard look in the mirror.

The silver lining for Julien is that he's still in the prime of his career. Redemption is possible. A phone call to a former baseball player or a baseball mentor could be the start of Julien working his way back to being the productive player he was in his rookie season.