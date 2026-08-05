Rockies Prospect Zac Veen Dominating Minor Leagues with Home Runs

One of the Colorado Rockies' top prospects continues to swing the bat well.

His performances in the minors are a sign of positive things to come for the prospect and for the future of the Rockies franchise.

Zac Veen Sharp and Focused at the Plate

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old has battled some tough moments in his baseball career and even outside of the field. However, 2026 has been a season of redemption and perseverance for the young player.

Veen is hitting home run after home run during his time with the Albuquerque Isotopes. He has transformed himself into a home run-hitting machine in the minors. He didn’t add muscle to his body for no reason. His work in the off-season is paying off during his 2026 campaign.

Entering this week's action, he had hit 20 home runs and 30 doubles. He’s only the eighth player in Isotopes history to accomplish this feat.

Zac Veen simply will not be stopped. He launches his 20th home run of the year to left-center.



Veen becomes the eighth player in Isotopes history with at least 20 home runs and 30 doubles in a campaign.



T6: Isotopes 9, El Paso 2 pic.twitter.com/HES6QD8Qar — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 2, 2026

Veen is batting .317 with a .994 OPS to go with 77 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 94 games. The confidence is at an all-time high. Momentum and heart are vital in the game of baseball. We are seeing a complete transformation from the player that we saw in 2025.

Everyone loves a redemption story. Colorado is a franchise that admires and supports their players from the minors to the big league level. People are rooting for Veen to stay at this level of focus and continue to succeed. Outside of the city of Colorado, people may not fully know who Zac Veen is or his story, but it's worth sharing and learning about.

If Veen succeeds at the big league level, which we believe he will get promoted again at some point, like the way he’s doing at Albuquerque, then his story will go down in history. He won’t be the first because we have seen stories of baseball players who have battled injuries and demons and found their way to have success on or even off the field.

The Rockies selected Veen as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Veen has played professionally since 2021. He has demonstrated patience and faith.

Veen has worked on his plate discipline and taking advantage of the strike zone. We can’t wait to see what else he can do this season. If he doesn’t get promoted this year, then he most likely will next season. Veen will surround himself with talented players on that bright Rockies lineup sooner rather than later.