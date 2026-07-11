Regrading the Colorado Rockies' 2023 MLB Draft Class 3 Years Later

When the Colorado Rockies walked into the room on draft day in 2023, they were in desperate need of a pitcher.

They took the task head-on and selected Tennessee ace Chase Dollander with the No. 9 overall pick. They then went on to add several more talented prospects early in the draft.

Three years later, the top of the class has made the majors and has given the organization and fans a reason for optimism.

It’s still too early to know how all of the draft selections will work out, but there is enough evidence to take a look back on draft day and see how three years later the draft class grades out.

Chase Dollander, Round 1, No. 9 Overall

The Rockies certainly got all they were hoping for with the selection of Chase Dollander.

The right-hander reached the majors in 2025, just two years after being drafted. He then took more steps forward in 2026.

Across his 31 MLB appearances, he has started 24 times. He owns a 5-15 record with a 5.70 ERA, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Before Dollander landed on the injured list this season with a right elbow strain, he owned a 3.89 ERA over 44 innings, striking out 47 batters and limiting opposing batters to just a .238 batting average.

Dollander may have only shown flashes of being a frontline starter for the Rockies, but it certainly has fulfilled the hopes of Colorado with their choice.

Sean Sullivan, Round 2, No. 46 Overall

Sean Sullivan progressed through the minor leagues just as expected. The left-hander dominated the minor leagues. In his time in the system, he has a 24-11 record with a 3.08 ERA over 278 innings. He struck out 289 minor league hitters and held opponents to a .231 batting average.

Those numbers and what the team saw on the mound led Colorado to give Sullivan a chance on the MLB mound.

His first five major league starts were a little rough. He is carrying an 8.87 ERA across 22.1 innings. That’s a pretty small sample size, but something to be concerned about.

The Rockies sent him back to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 5. Regardless of the setback, Sullivan’s success in the minors suggests that he will still project as a starter once he gains more experience.

Cole Carrigg, Competitive Balance Round B, No. 65 Overall

Who would ever argue that this is the biggest steal of the 2023 MLB Draft?

Everywhere Carrigg has taken the field, his bat has hit. Since joining the Rockies organization, he has produced a .283/.359/.474 slash line with 43 home runs, 200 RBI, and 142 stolen bases across 331 minor league games.

Through his first 27 games in 2026 at the major league level, Carrigg is slashing .307/.385/.580 with four home runs, 21 RBI and .965 OPS. His OPS is among the elite in baseball.

Finding that kind of production with the No. 65 pick is a tremendous value, and he may be remembered as one of the best picks in the entire class.

Overall Grade

Three years later, as hard as it is to see the positive sometimes, the Rockies have truly landed some great prospects.

There is still plenty of development ahead, and it all starts today with the 2026 MLB Draft class. The Rockies will be selecting at Nos. 10, 37, 38, 76 and 104 on day one.

Looking back three years ago, one has to agree that 2023 could have been one of the Rockies' strongest classes in recent memory. Let’s hope they set a new record in the 2026 draft.