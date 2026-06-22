Rockies-Red Sox Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

If you're eager for a battle between two of the most down-on-their-luck baseball teams in the sport, then thank goodness there is a treat for you this week in Denver!

The Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox, two of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, are dueling in a three-game set at Coors Field this week. Neither side has had a good season, making any sort of morale improvement a good one. That'll come for the lucky team that's able to pick up a series win.

The Rockies are fresh off winning two of three against the Pittsburgh Pirates this past weekend. It's not often that Colorado has been able to claim multiple victories versus the same opponent in a given week, so that was certainly a welcome change of pace for Warren Schaeffer's squad.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox also won a series of their own against the Seattle Mariners. This came in the immediate aftermath of a disappointing sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is a breakdown of this fun series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and a Rockies injury report.

Series Schedule

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Monday, June 22 – 6:40 p.m. MDT

• TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Red Sox – NESN

• Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Red Sox – WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP)

Tuesday, June 23 – 6:40 p.m. MDT

• TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Red Sox – NESN

• Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Red Sox – WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP)

Wednesday, June 24 – 1:10 p.m. MDT

• TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Red Sox – NESN

• Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Red Sox – WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP)

Starting Pitchers

Colorado Rockies pitcher Sean Sullivan. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Monday: Rockies – RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.05 ERA) vs. Red Sox – LHP Jake Bennett (1-3, 4.79 ERA)

Tuesday: Rockies – LHP Sean Sullivan (0-1, 10.29 ERA) vs. Red Sox – RHP Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.12 ERA)

Wednesday: Rockies – LHP Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.36 ERA) vs. Red Sox – LHP Ranger Suarez (3-3, 2.93 ERA)

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain), CF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis).

15-day injured list: RHP Tanner Gordon (right hip impingement).

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), LHP Welinton Herrera (torn left UCL), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain).

Rockies June Schedule

at Twins, June 26-28; vs. Marlins, June 29-July 2