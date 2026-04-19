Rockies Report Through 21 Games: What's Working and What's Not

The Colorado Rockies are a better team than they were one year ago.

Through 21 games, there has been noticeable progress in some areas, while still lagging in others. The kind of turnaround this team needed doesn’t happen overnight.

The team is more competitive, and there are marked improvements that are shown through statistical evidence. There are fewer nights when you can see the team just give up.

The record still remains at 8-13, though. While one part of the team is working well, others continue to prove their limits.

New and Improved Bullpen Strategy

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Year after year, Colorado has struggled in the pitching department. Sometimes writing it off to having to play in Coors Field, but the bottom line was they couldn’t compete anywhere. Now, that seems to be changing.

The bullpen isn’t experiencing burnout as they have in the past. Thomas Harding of MLB.com pointed out the strength. He noted that Manager Warren Schaeffer has built his bullpen around multi-inning arms that have some durability. Through the first 21 games, the results are backing up the theory.

Rockies relievers have thrown 103 innings with a 1.19 WHIP while also holding opponents to a .225 batting average. Through that work, they have recorded 96 strikeouts and converted seven of nine save opportunities.

The bottom line is the bullpen is performing.

Antonio Senzatela has been dominating when called upon. He has posted a 0.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched. Zach Agnos has added 13 strikeouts in 13.1 innings, and the superstar in the making, Chase Dollander, has gone 19 innings and contributed 23 strikeouts.

These are stats this team hasn’t seen in years. The bullpen continues to give the Rockies a chance to win. Again, something that is a new feeling in Denver.

Starters Aren’t Holding up Their End

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The bullpen is performing. The starters are, for the most part, not. The contrast is pretty clear.

The starting rotation has struggled to set the tone in games. Over 21 games, the starters have combined for just 81.1. innings, allowing 96 hits and posting a 1.57 WHIP. Opponents are hitting .292 against them. They have also surrendered 16 home runs and issued 32 walks in comparison to just 60 strikeouts.

Too many baserunners, too much hard contact, along with not being able to escape trouble, have led to the Rockies losing.

Even with an improved plan and upgraded durability in the bullpen, the starters need to cover more innings and give the relievers a better setup.

Offense Isn’t Turning Opportunities Into Runs

Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Brenton Doyle | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the bullpen has often kept the team in the hunt for the win, the offense has not been able to bridge the gap.

Through their 21 games, Colorado is hitting .232 with a .301 on-base percentage and a .371 slugging percentage. They are producing a .672 OPS.

Sure, those numbers are not a disaster as they once were in the past, but the bottom line is they are not producing enough to win games.

There is evidence, though, that the team can produce. They have 162 hits and 20 home runs. Combine that with 211 strikeouts in 699 at-bats, and you come up with a stall. Rallies can’t happen with those numbers.

The transition to a new philosophy will take time, and that may be just what the Rockies need. They are making progress, and time will tell how fast that progress transitions into the W column.

The Rockies of the Future

If the Rockies bullpen can continue to produce, they will bring strength, strategy and execution to the team. Those traits will continue to help the win column. Bottom line is that is progress in comparison to the past.

The Rockies have to continue to find ways to be better, and as was stated early on in the season, they have to be better everywhere. They can put a check mark next to the bullpen because that group is holding up their end.

Now, it’s time for the rest to start notching forward on the progress scale.