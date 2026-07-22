Rockies Reportedly Open for Business Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

It’s almost time for a summer garage sale for the Colorado Rockies.

After yet another disappointing season — though it’s hard to call this year’s "improvement" a disappointment following the absolute disaster that was 2025 — the Rockies are ready to reload for the future by selling off some of their assets. For months, people have speculated just how many of those pieces would be on the table. Would young up-and-coming star Hunter Goodman be available? What about Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy? All of those were unknowns — at least until now.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are fielding offers on pretty much anybody and everybody. Veteran starting pitchers like Kyle Freeland — a longtime Rockie who’s become a fan favorite despite his consistently uneven performance on the hill — Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano were all mentioned in Rosenthal’s article as players Colorado is interested in dealing.

The same goes for Moniak, McCarthy and even Willi Castro. Since those players aren’t on expiring deals like the three pitchers mentioned earlier, it’s easy to assume that the Rockies could command a more significant haul for them.

But the biggest carrot the Rockies can dangle in front of other teams is still right-handed reliever Antonio Senzatela. While he hasn’t been lighting up the box scores to the same extent he was at the beginning of the season, Senzatela is still having a breakout year.

His 3.60 ERA over 50 innings of work far eclipses anything he’s been able to accomplish over the past five campaigns, making him an intriguing trade candidate for any contending team.

Hunter Goodman Might Be Staying Put

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One name omitted from Rosenthal’s reporting was Goodman. That doesn’t necessarily mean Colorado won’t trade him before the Aug. 3 deadline, but it’s appearing more and more likely that he remains in Denver for the foreseeable future.

Whether that’s the smart move for the long-term success of the organization remains to be seen. Yes, Goodman is an impact bat who can help the Rockies win immediately, but when is the window for contention going to open?

There’s every possibility in the world that Goodman won’t be the player he needs to be by the time the Rockies are ready to compete. Despite that concern, it appears that the front office — led by first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta — is willing to bet on the young slugger. That’s certainly not a bad call, either.

Whatever the Rockies do at the deadline, one thing is clear: The team must prepare for the future. The present isn't a fun place for this franchise at the moment, and right now the future doesn’t look all that pleasant.

One of the chief ways to fix that problem is to find quality prospects at the trade deadline by utilizing the assets currently on the roster. That’s obviously easier said than done — trading Freeland or Lorenzen probably isn’t going to result in a top-tier prospect heading your way — but it must be attempted. If not, then the Rockies are doomed to lose forever.