Rockies Have Plenty of Options to Deal as Trade Deadline Approaches

The MLB Trade Deadline is fast approaching and the Colorado Rockies figure to be sellers as they are not in contention and will not be before the deadline gets here. And with the Rockies being obvious sellers, they have some names that could interest contending teams.

They have players like Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, Antonio Senzatela, and others that ESPN insider Jeff Passan highlighted. Those names could draw back some serious returns if the Rockies play their cards right.

The Rockies could choose to go into a full sell mode and try to unload as many players as they can at the deadline. Or they could choose to sell some players and keep others that they think could help them later down the line.

The big ticket player that the Rockies are going to have to decide on is Goodman. Goodman plays a premium position and has hit over 30 homeruns this season.

If someone comes calling and blows the Rockies away with an offer for Goodman, they just might have to consider it. The Rockies are not going to want to give away their best offensive player for a lowball offer.

The ball is in the Rockies court if they even want to trade Goodman. If they do, it needs to be for a significant return, otherwise, it is best if they hold on to him as he can help later in the future.

The Rockies could be the highlight of the deadline if they full sell

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Passan's list of deadline targets from the Rockies, Passan listed six current players. If the Rockies decide to sell all six of them and maybe even more of their roster, they would be the talk of the deadline.

There are a lot of big names out there on the trade market like a Tarik Skubal or a Reid Detmers just to name a few. But if the Rockies decide to really sell and try to start from the ground up, everyone would be talking about it.

The Rockies are not a team that is the talk of the talk in terms of record the last few years. But they have built a foundation this season that can really help them towards the future.

Goodman and guys like TJ Rumfield and others have really set some bars for what the Rockies could look like when they contend later in the future. But if they do a full rebuild and full sell, they would be the talk of baseball.