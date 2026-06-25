Rockies Series Win Over Red Sox Summed Up by One Warren Schaeffer Quote

Going into their series with the Boston Red Sox, the Colorado Rockies were looking to take advantage of an opponent who was struggling as much as they were. The 2026 season is not about contending and making the playoffs for Warren Schaeffer's club. It's more about taking steps in the right direction.

So far, some of those steps are noticeable, but what happened against the Red Sox is something that can't be ignored. Colorado won two out of three in the series, but it was about how they won those games.

Rockies Continue To Make Strides in One Area in 2026

Rockies celebrate win over Red Sox | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If there is one thing that you can say about the 2026 Colorado Rockies, it's that they grind until the 27th out is recorded against them. The Red Sox failed in two games to record a 27th out against Colorado and that is something that Schaeffer mentioned after Wednesday's 8-6 victory at Coors Field.

“Our boys just never quit,” Schaeffer said, according to Michael Kelly of MLB.com. “When the seventh inning rolls around, we're down, that something's bound to happen with us. You just feel it every night. We showed here the whole homestand – basically all year – but specifically in this homestand. Doesn't matter how much you're down, you always feel good about it.”

The Rockies didn't quit against one of the game's top closers on Monday night. Four straight hits in the bottom of the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman led to a three-run walk-off Jake McCarthy triple for a 3-2 win.

On Wednesday, the Rockies trailed 6-3 with nine outs left against Boston's bullpen after Ranger Suarez left the game. RBI singles from Cole Carrigg, McCarthy and Troy Johnson tied the game 6-6. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Tyler Freeman executed a perfect safety squeeze and Carrigg delivered an RBI double for the 8-6 final.

Colorado Rockies players celebrate as outfielder Cole Carrigg (16) scores the game-winning run in the ninth inning. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

So here's the thing: One year ago, would the Rockies have come back to win either of those games? Probably not, but times are changing in Denver. Pitcher Kyle Freeland mentioned before the season started that there is a different feeling around the club. Schaeffer, having the interim tag removed by the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, was the first step after DePodesta was hired.

The Rockies are playing hard under Schaeffer and fighting until the final out is recorded. Wednesday's win closed out the official first half of the season at 32-49 for Colorado. That puts them on pace for a 64-98 record, which would snap their 100-loss seasons at three. If that happens, remember their two wins over Boston in late June as a big reason why. Times are changing in Colorado.