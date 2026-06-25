Rockies Take the Series, Hill Hits the IL and Carrigg Keeps Turning Heads

The Colorado Rockies closed out their home stand against the Boston Red Sox with a 8-6 victory on Wednesday. This made two of three wins for the purple team, and they needed every ounce of those successes.

The series win pushed Colorado to 32-49 on the season, and while that record still looks discouraging, there are some really genuine reasons for optimism in the Mile High City.

On Wednesday before the series finale, the Rockies announced a pair of transactions, placing Jaden Hill on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 21 with right shoulder tendinitis, and recalling right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen.

Hill’s IL Placement

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jaden Hill | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Watching Hill’s recent performances was hard. Seeing him placed on the IL is almost a relief to know that something was wrong with him. The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 13.50 ERA over his last seven appearances. He took the field in short spurts, never making it very long and clearly not at full capacity.

Over 26.2 innings in 2026, he has posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Sending him to the IL was the right call; the guy needs to get healthy again. He’s not helping the team and surely isn’t helping himself playing this way.

In the near future, Colorado is going to need a healthy bullpen. The Rockies' schedule isn’t going to make their record look much better if all things are functioning at 100%, and even then, it could be a rough stretch.

Halvorsen is being recalled for the second time this season and should provide a fresh arm out of Albuquerque that manager Warren Schaeffer is already familiar with.

Red Sox Series Takeaways

Colorado Rockies players celebrate as outfielder Cole Carrigg (16) scores the game-winning goal in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Red Sox series told three very distinct story over three different games.

In Game 1 on Monday, the Rockies scratched and clawed through the game to end it with a walk-off win, 3-2.

Game 2 was a Sonny Gray class. He went seven innings, one earned run, 11 strikeouts, and Colorado’s offense took the whipping. They were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Game 3 provided the most encouragement for Colorado. The stats included eight runs, 14 hits, and a 7-for-13 line with runners in scoring position. A much different look than the team we all saw on Tuesday, and one we would like to see more of.

Cole Carrigg just continues to be a fan favorite and a storyline. The 13th-ranked prospect batted .271 in the series with three RBI on Wednesday. At just 24 years old, he is a legitimate part of this team’s rebuild and future.

Kyle Freeland’s start on Wednesday was a reminder that he is going to be a difficult roster decision. He went 6.0 innings but allowed six earned runs and has an ERA of 7.50 for the season efforts.

The series win gets a mark in the positive column, and this team needs those. Colorado now heads to Minnesota to take on the 38-44 Twins in a three-game series.