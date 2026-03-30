TJ Rumfield Could Change the Narrative Surrounding the Rockies

The Colorado Rockies didn’t enter spring training with many clear answers. In fact, there were a lot more questions than answers.

Beginning with the front office and ending on the field, nothing was set in stone, and honestly, no one even knows if any of the changes the Rockies made during the offseason are going to help the struggling team.

Recovering from an organization's worst campaign in 2025 isn’t going to be easy. It’s been a long slide to the bottom of Major League Baseball, and the climb out won’t happen overnight.

At least by the time spring training was over, Colorado had one answer, and it came in the form of TJ Rumfield.

A Question That Needed an Answer

Colorado Rockies pitcher TJ Rumfield | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

First base was one of the bigger uncertainties for the Rockies as they headed into camp this year. Michael Toglia was designated for assignment and then later picked up by the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract.

There was no established starter available for Colorado at first base. No clear offensive presence and, clearly, no long-term solution. This was not a position battle situation, there was a lineup problem with no clear solution.

Rumfield Forced His Way Into the Role

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Rockies acquired Rumfield in a trade with the New York Yankees that sent right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Bronx. So far, Colorado is the clear winner of this trade.

When camp started, Rumfield was just another name in a long list competing for opportunities to join the MLB roster.

He may have walked in with no expectations, but when he walked out, he was much more than just a name on a list. He was an answer.

During spring training, he slashed .286/.359/.554 with a .913 OPS, five home runs, and 13 RBI. He didn’t just show up to camp; he commanded respect and attention.

Rumfield made a roster decision simple for the front office.

Carrying It Into the Regular Season

Rumfield didn’t stop his growing momentum when the regular season started. Through his first three Major League games, he went:

2-for-9

1 home run, 1 RBI

.364 OBP, .556 SLG

.919 OPS

Sure, it’s a small sample size and way too early to jump to any conclusions, but the power translated to the regular season, and that matters.

Why This Changed the Narrative

Rumfield is just one player, but what he is doing and what he has done could represent a change in direction.

Many times the question has been asked, “What are they going to do?” Given that the team has started the regular season 0-3, this question is still being asked.

Rumfield’s rise and immediate success do move the needle a bit, though. The Rockies may have found a controllable bat with real power and who has upside at a key position. While more successful moves may take a little longer to prove themselves, the team should start seeing some positives.

This could shift the question to, “What if this actually works?”