Solution to Rockies First Base Dilemma Puts Both Condon and Rumfield on Field

A position battle of the ages has been brewing this offseason for the Colorado Rockies at first base between their homegrown Charlie Condon and TJ Rumfield, who they acquired in a trade not too long ago with the New York Yankees.

Both have been used plenty throughout training, and by this point, there should be a frontrunner, but there isn't. Condon and Rumfield are both hitting over .300 to complement an OPS over 1.000. Neither wants to be left off the roster, and neither should.

There is a simple solution moving forward. Rumfield should be the first baseman, and Condon should step into the outfield, so both can impact this team in a positive light. Condon is more versatile defensively, as he can be used in multiple places where Rumfield has never played anywhere other than first.

Condon in the Field

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old has primarily suited up as an infielder and mostly at first base, but he has logged over more than 210 innings in the outfield, and has a perfect fielding percentage when he has been out there.

At this point, the only reason the position battle isn't necessarily open is that Condon hasn't made it to Triple-A yet, but his time is coming, and that should be as an outfielder if Rumfield is a member of the Rockies.

Condon played in Colorado's pipeline for the last two years and worked his way up to Double-A last year. After batting near .400 in spring training, he should start no lower than Triple-A this year if he isn't on the 40-man roster.

A New First Baseman

While Condon has yet to play in the highest level of the minors, Rumfield has. Inside the Yankees farm system, Rumfield has suited up for more than 250 Triple-A games, but with a stacked roster as they had, he never had his chance to step into the majors.

TJ Rumfield (2)

☀️ Spring Training ☀️

2-homer game 🔥🔥



02/25/2026 at Chicago Cubs

388 ft vs Evan Taylor pic.twitter.com/eVPf0nSrog — Rockies Home Runs (@rockieshomers) February 25, 2026

In 2025, Rumfield hit .285 while slugging nearly .450. Since spring training started? Even better. He's hitting a .316 to complement a .413 on-base percentage while slugging over .630.

In his 17 training games, Rumfield has tallied four homers and batted in 10 runners. The 25-year-old is forcing Colorado's hand, as they will soon have no choice but to name him as their first baseman.

Opening Day is inching closer and closer. The Rockies definitely won their trade with the Yankees and it will be fun to see Rumfield take the field for the first time for his inevitable debut.