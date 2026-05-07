Rockies Veteran Infielder Received Honors for April Performance in Minors

Colorado Rockies veteran Vimael Machin had himself a strong month of April at the plate in the minors for Albuquerque Isotopes.

Machin earned Player of the Month honors, finishing the first month of the season with a .351 batting average, 15 RBI, and 1.026 OPS. The Isotopes have won five straight games.

Vimael Machin takes home our April @SoFi Player of the Month honors finishing the first month of season with a .351 batting average, 15 RBI and 1.026 OPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B1kSrSmWvE — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) May 5, 2026

The Epic Baseball Journey of Machin

Colorado Rockies hat and glove | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Machin has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember. He has spent 10 seasons in the minors and four in the big leagues, and he has also played outside the United States. Machin is a versatile player who can play all infield positions except first base.

At the age of 32, the Rockies are his third MLB team. Machin is a Puerto Rican native. He attended the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in high school and then went to Virginia Commonwealth University. The Chicago Cubs drafted Machin in the 2015 MLB Draft in the 10th round. Machin made his debut with the Athletics in 2020 when he was 26 years old.

Machin was there for three seasons before making stops with the Baltimore Orioles and now the Rockies. In 2022, Machin had career highs in hits (49), doubles (12), and had the most at-bats (223) in 73 games.

People may wonder why there was a gap between 2022 and 2025 because he wasn't playing for an MLB team. Machin played internationally for the Mexican League, Dominican Winter League, and Puerto Rican Winter League. In addition, he participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico. Machin kept himself busy playing baseball and hasn't stopped working. That's something to respect about this veteran player.

In the 2026 season, Colorado have constructed a team of veterans with some young pieces in the mix. Lately, they have been signing more veterans to give them a second chance at a comeback, or perhaps this is a way for the Rockies to challenge the young players. Regardless, baseball players constantly have to prove themselves year after year.

Machin has been performing well in Albuquerque, and this is what he must do if he wants to get promoted by the Rockies. Since we are in May, the question remains the same: can he do it again? Can he continue his hot at bat, or will he go cold?

Throughout his career at the MLB level, Machin slashed .204/.286/.284 with a .550 OPS to go with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 37 walks, and 69 strikeouts.