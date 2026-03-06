How to Watch Rockies Players in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The Colorado Rockies have 10 players participating in the World Baseball Classic, many of which are expected to be part of the Major League roster on opening day.

The Rockies are spread across a half-dozen teams, none of which will be playing for Team USA, which is one of the favorites to win the event.

Pool play action is underway. For the next week, five teams in each pool will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Pool play action is taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, Japan.

Fans who want to follow their favorite Rockies players in the WBC need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi.

Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Here is the complete schedule for the Rockies who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

How to Watch Rockies in WBC

Brennan Bernardino, Victor Vodnik (Mexico)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Cole Carrigg, Troy Johnston (Israel)

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 8: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 9: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1, 12 p.m.

March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App, 7 p.m.

Willi Castro (Puerto Rico)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Antoine Jean, Edouard Julien (Canada)

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Michael Lorenzen (Italy)

March 7: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App, 1 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 10: Italy vs. USA, FS1, 9 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Antonio Senzatela, Ezequiel Tovar (Venezuela)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.