Rockies Have Veteran Trade Candidate Contenders Would Covet at Trade Deadline

When Paul DePodesta was hired in November as the president of baseball operations by the Colorado Rockies, he was tasked with turning around a franchise that was coming off another 100-loss season. As far as decisions went for this season, there were no major moves or deals made by DePodesta.

Instead of making some rash decisions, DePodesta went the route of signing free agents to mix in with some young players for manager Warren Schaeffer. It was a decision that was the right. Nobody is expecting the Rockies to be contenders over the next couple of seasons, but rushing to deal away prospects could be a move that backfires down the line.

Colorado is off to a surprising 9-14 start to the season after splitting a weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. There are still three-plus months until the early-August trade deadline, but when that time does come around, DePodesta will have no shortage of veterans on short-term deals he could deal away to a contender. Michael Lorenzen is one pitcher whom a team would bite on if they are desperate.

Rockies Right-Hander Michael Lorenzen Listed as Early Trade Candidate

Michael Lorenzen | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

David Schoenfield of ESPN listed an early trade candidate for each team and Colorado's was Lorenzen. That shouldn't come as a surprise. A veteran who has pitched for several teams, he could be a backend of the rotation starter for a team need depth for the stretch run in August and September.

"Lorenzen is the definition of a journeyman pitcher. Since 2022, he has played for the Angels, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers, Royals and Rockies, getting traded at the deadline in 2023 and 2024. He can start or pitch in relief, and though his early numbers with the Rockies are ugly, a nine-run outing in his first start at Coors Field is responsible for that,'' wrote Schoenfield.

Sure, Lorenzen's numbers are not great to begin the season, but as Schoenfield pointed out, Coors Field has a lot to do with that. The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.48 and a dismal -0.7 WAR. For instance, his ERA in Denver is 8.56 in three starts. In his first start at home, the Phillies got to him for 12 hits and nine runs in three innings. He responded with two better starts against the Houston Astros and Dodgers, where he allowed just four runs in 10.2 innings combined.

There is no doubt that, come the trade deadline, there should be interest in Lorenzen. As Schoenfield pointed out, he can work as both a starter and a reliever. Some teams would find value in that and the Rockies' likely return would be what they need: prospects to build the system.