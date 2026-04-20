Rockies Win Multiple Games in a Row vs. Dodgers for First Time in Four Years

Coming into the 2026 season, there were basically no expectations put on the Colorado Rockies. There was a huge overhaul in the offseason which led to the team trying its first big front office change in a while.

Bill Schmidt, the GM since 2021 and an executive who'd been with the team since 1999, was let go. Schmidt had overseen the worst era of Rockies baseball which included three 100 loss seasons in a row.

In order to attempt to make some changes, Colorado brought in veteran executive Paul DePodesta as well as Josh Byrnes to oversee the team's turnaround and rebuild. A turnaround wasn't expected anytime in the next year or two, though.

The major league roster has been pretty devoid of stars, despite some nice pieces like Hunter Goodman and Chase Dollander. A lot of their future success lies with their top prospects, Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday.

Despite a low expectation level, it seems that under new front office leadership and franchise wide philosphy, Colorado could be a scrappy team that makes things difficult for even the league's best clubs.

Colorado Splits First Home Series With Dodgers

Colorado Rockies player Edouard Julien. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Rockies have already proven in this short season that they can be a thorn in the side. They took a series from the Toronto Blue Jays to end March, swept the Houston Astros in Colorado in their first homestand and now took two games in a row from the mighty Dodgers.

Colorado won a tight one on Saturday night before a come from behind, 9-6 victory on Sunday, brining the team's record to 9-13, tied for last with the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

According to the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders, this is the first time since October 2022 that the Rockies have won back-to-back games against Los Angeles in a season. It is also the first time since June 2022 that they beat the Dodgers multiple times in a row at home.

While this is probably not a sign of things to come, it is certainly encouraging. They aren't going to contend this season, but an eight-win month, which they've now accomplished, is something the Rockies didn't do until they won 10 games in June last season.

The Rockies are still going to be bottom dwellers in the division, but it doesn't appear this team is going to struggle nearly as much as last year's did. They're getting great production from Goodman (125 OPS+) and Mickey Moniak (140 OPS+) to begin the year and maybe Condon makes an appearance sometime this season.

The point is, there's definite improvement so far this season, even if that's shown by just stringing together a couple of wins against the reigning back-to-back champs.