Rockies vs. Royals Series Preview: What to Watch in Colorado

The Colorado Rockies are hosting the Kansas City Royals this weekend in a matchup of two teams in similar spots. The Rockies enter the three-game set losers of four straight, and just 3-8 since the All-Star break. This season hasn't gone as hoped, but Colorado has learned a lot about the franchise's future.

Hunter Goodman's monstrous season has been the biggest story thus far. This year has solidified him as one of the game's best-hitting catchers and a staple in the Rockies lineup for years to come if he isn't dealt at the deadline.

Beginning Friday at Coors Field, Tomoyuki Sugano (10-4, 4.69) will face Michael Wacha (5-7, 3.60) for the Royals at 6:40 p.m. Just three of the active Royals hitters have faced Sugano, and each has failed to record a hit. Sugano has pitched well this season in just his second big-league season at age 36 after over a decade in Japan.

In his latest outing, he allowed two runs on six hits over 5.1 innings in Milwaukee. He earned his second consecutive victory and is now 6-0 in his last seven outings. Sugano missed a couple of starts in early July due to back spasms, but has posted a 3.86 ERA in his two starts since returning.

For Kansas City, Wacha has shut down the six Colorado batters he's faced over his career. In his most recent outing, he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings of work in Detroit.

Feltner Looks to Turn Things Around in August

Ryan Feltner delivers a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, to begin August, Ryan Feltner (3-5, 5.73) will get the ball for the Rockies. He'll oppose Luinder Avila (5-3, 4.81). Feltner has allowed just two hits over 15 at-bats against five different Royals batters. The long-time Colorado starter has been up and down this season, but July has been rough. Over his last two starts, he's allowed 13 runs through 7.1 innings.

The Rockies have yet to face Avila, but they aren't catching him at a great time. July was his best month as a starter this season, after beginning the year in the bullpen.

Kyle Freeland (2-10, 7.34) will face Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.22) in Sunday's series finale at 1:10 p.m. The longtime Rockies starter is amidst his worst career season by a long shot. He's allowed a .314 average against and is ninth in the MLB with 21 homers allowed. This year could not have been worse for Freeland thus far, who's 1-8 in his last nine decisions.

Things are looking much better for Colorado's offense against Lugo. Willie Castro and Tyler Freeman have both hit Lugo well in the past, but he's on a hot streak this month. He's allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts, including just one run over six innings against Minnesota on July 28.

The Rockies may not have the pitching advantage in this series, or many in the future, but the matchup isn't daunting whatsoever.