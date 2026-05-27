Statistical Insights Behind the Rockies Average Start

The Colorado Rockies may have lost four games in a row, but believe it or not, they are in a better position than last season. When you just take a look at their record, it is a staggering difference.

The Rockies have certainly not set the world of baseball on fire with their 20-36 record over the course of the season. Compare that with the first 56 games of 2025 though and it seems wildly encouraging. At this same point last year, Colorado was sporting a 9-47 record.

It’s crazy to be encouraged by a 20-36 record but when you put it in that context, the picture looks different.

Adjustments to the lineup have been an improvement. There's still a long way to go, but with these numbers, there’s hope for the Rockies' lineup to improve.

On Base Percentage

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a team, this group has a .309 on-base percentage. It’s not great, but it’s a stepping stone to move forward. The lineup is slowly moving the needle in getting on base.

Troy Johnston and TJ Rumfield are the top two leaders in this category. They have been key driving forces for Colorado’s on-base percentage. Johnston leads the team with .827, and Rumfield with .810.

The Rockies finished the 2025 season with a .293 on-base percentage.

Doubles

The Rockies are nearing 100 doubles, and we’re still in May. Ezequiel Tovar and Johnston are the only Rockies with double-digit doubles. However, everyone else is getting theirs as well. This is a team that has shown so far that they depend on doubles more than the long ball. Colorado as a team has 49 home runs.

Once again, Johnston leads the field here with 14 doubles on the season. Ezequiel Tovar follows him with 11.

Hunter Goodman, Rumfield, and Mickey Moanik are on the verge of reaching 10 doubles in the season. Doubles are critical to a team's success because they cause more runs, especially when there are men on base.

Bullpen ERA

Compared to last season, the Rockies' bullpen ERA has improved a lot. At the start of the season, the bullpen was off to a hot start. The group of Victor Vodnik, Antonio Senzatela, Zach Agnos, and Chase Dollander have had quality outings.

The Rockies’ bullpen has a 4.55 combined ERA for the 2026 season. It’s better than the over 5.00 ERA from last year. Senzatela has been the best pitcher out of their bullpen. He has posted a 4-0 record with an impressive 1.13 ERA. His transition from starter to the bullpen is paying off.

Pitching has been a struggle for the Rockies for quite some time, and they could’ve won more games this season, but there’s more good than bad if we pay attention to progress.

Run Differential, Year Over Year

The run differential stat bears paying attention to since it got so much attention in the 2025 season. A dismal -424 was the final number Colorado took home and certainly earned the title of “worst in baseball.”

In 2026 through 56 games, the Rockies are holding a -55 run differential. They have scored 218 runs versus allowing 273. Projecting this over the full 162-game season and that would put the team at about -159. That is still very bad but certainly an incredible advancement from the horrid -424 of last year.

The Rockies will continue to find ways to get better. We also have to factor in that injuries are getting in their way. Also, more young players will join the franchise in the next few years.

Whether we believe it or not, the Rockies will be a team on the rise. When a team struggles for a year, they are due to achieve success at some point with good draft picks and making strides in hitting and pitching.