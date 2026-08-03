Tarik Skubal Trade Is Another Reality Check for the Rockies

Speaking directly, the Colorado Rockies weren’t affected by the blockbuster trade between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers for Tarik Skubal. That’s the direct impact. Relatively speaking, it carries significant meaning.

For years, the Dodgers have been the benchmark in the National League West. They consistently lead the pack, and this year, it’s not even close. The California-based team consistently develops talent, spends aggressively at every opportunity, and takes every chance to win at every level.

They did all those things, once again with the acquisition of Skubal.

The Rockies walked into Sunday with a 44-67 record. That’s not setting any records, but it is already a better win record than they accomplished in all of 2025.

Reality sets in, and the Rockies are 25 games behind the Dodgers in the division. That’s an astounding stat. 25 games. When Los Angeles added Skubal, it just emphasized the gap that exists between the two organizations.

Financial Gap is Real

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) reacts after reaching third base in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s challenge isn’t that the Dodgers simply keep landing superstars. It is that the entire division operates on a completely different level financially.

Los Angeles has a reported payroll north of $311 million. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are each close to $200 million. The Arizona Diamondbacks increased their payroll to nearly $191 million.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, the Rockies are reporting around $118 million.

Now, that’s not saying that the team is among the lowest in baseball because that is not true, but they are well behind every other team in their division.

That simple financial fact points out the reality that it is very hard to keep pace in free agency and/or make blockbuster trades when you are the lowest-spending team.

Rockies Have to Win a Different Way

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Money isn’t everything, right? There is an encouraging piece of reality here. The Rockies have already committed to a different blueprint. One that will just take quite a bit longer to find success.

Instead of trying to outbid and outspend the Dodgers, Colorado has placed its investments on the farm system and player development. They have top prospects like Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon who represent the organization’s future, along with several young players already on the MLB field, furthering their development like Hunter Goodman.

Sustainable success has always depended on maintaining and developing talent. While it might not be the glamorous path, it is a realistic one to try to lessen the gap.

The Gap May Have Grown Yet Again

Here comes reality again. The Dodgers didn’t need another ace to be considered World Series material, but they got Skubal anyway.

You can’t take away how impressive it is that Los Angeles stays so aggressive in its bid for championships. It can almost be classified as relentless.

The Skubal trade didn’t upset the balance of power in the NL West because there wasn’t a balance. The Dodgers already owned it all very lopsidedly.

What did that trade do? Well, it served as a stark reminder of just how much work lies ahead before the Rockies can realistically expect to compete.