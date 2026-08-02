Rockies Top Minor League Players for July Speak to Organization’s Depth

The Colorado Rockies keep building a minor league system that could produce multiple starters at the Major League level soon.

It isn’t just 2024 first-round pick Charlie Condon, either. The slugger is at Triple-A Albuquerque and putting up some of the best numbers of his minor league career. It’s possible he could find himself with the Rockies late this season, especially when they’re allowed to expand their roster by two players on Sept. 1.

But Condon was not the Rockies’ top minor league player in July, as selected by the organization. That happened to be infielder Roc Riggio, who is at Double-A Hartford. The Rockies minor league pitcher of the month for July is right-hander Jack Mahoney, who is Riggio’s teammate at Hartford.

Rockies Top Minor League Players for July

Oklahoma State utility Roc Riggio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riggio had a great July for Hartford. He slashed .303/.465/.592 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases. He led the Eastern League in on-base percentage and with 23 walks. Riggio was part of the return the Rockies received from the New York Yankees when Colorado traded Ryan McMahon to the Bronx last July.

He was the Yankees’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Oklahoma State. For the season he’s slashed .252/.365/.493 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI, all at Hartford. The season could pave the way for a late-season call-up to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Mahoney is homegrown. The Rockies selected him in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft, so president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes inherited him from the former leadership. The right-hander is starting to show some real promise.

Mahoney went 4-0 with a 1.65 ERA in July, as he allowed just six earned runs in 32.2 innings. He struck out 28 and he had a 1.07 WHIP. Batters hit only .229 against him. For the month he led the Eastern League in innings pitched and was tied for the lead in wins. Mahoney is 7-1 with a 1.93 ERA this season, with one start in the Arizona Complex League due to an injury.

Like Riggio, he could find himself at Albuquerque at some point late this season, giving him a chance to be an option for the Rockies’ Major League roster sometime in 2027.

Colorado is working toward making moves at the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. mountain time on Monday. The Rockies aren’t looking to sell everything, but they will likely trade players that have expiring deals after the season. There are rumors of interest in catcher Hunter Goodman, But Colorado has set a high standard to trade him that perhaps no team can meet.