The Rockies Are Gifted a Golden Opportunity To Fix This $50 Million Contract

The Colorado Rockies reliever Antontio Senzatela has been nothing short of sensational this season since being moved to the bullpen, and it's time for the Rockies to capitalize. The longtime starter pitched to a 6.65 ERA over 30 games (23 starts) last season after a few injury-riddled campaigns, and Colorado had enough.

This season, he's been electric out of the bullpen and has earned a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings and 15 games out of the pen. He has three saves, an other worldly 418 ERA+, and is a main reason the Rockies hold the No. 19 bullpen ERA in baseball. Colorado has finally been allowed to trade Senzatela and capitalized on a contract they never should have signed.

MLB Columnist for USA Today Bob Nightengale reported that the San Diego Padres are interested in Senzatela. Senzatela signed a five-year, $50.5 million contract before the 2022 season, and the team has had no way out of it until now.

Over the first four seasons of this contract, Senzatela has produced a 5.98 ERA, 0 WAR, 80 ERA+, and pitched in just 54 games, or 13.5 games and 60.5 innings a season as primarily a starter. Albeit the final season of the contract, with most of the money already paid out, it would be ideal for the Rockies to capitalize on his success and get what they can.

The Rockies Must Capitalize on the Success of Senzatela

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Whoever has Senzatela on their roster to end this season will be granted a $14 million club option for 2027, but that is, in all likelihood, irrelevant. To see what Colorado could expect in return for a deal like this, it's important to look at precedent.

Former Rockie Carlos Estevez owned a 2.38 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels at the 2024 trade deadline before being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies. In return, the Angels received George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, who MLB.com described as the No. 7 and 12 prospects in the Phils organization at the time.

Estevez had a bit longer history of success out of the bullpen, but this is the range of prospects Colorado can expect in return. The Padres' No. 9 prospect Tucker Musgrove, who owns a 70-grade fastball, could be in the mix.

He's a year removed from Tommy John Surgery and was moved fully to the bullpen this season. He's yet to produce the gaudy numbers you'd hope for from a guy with that level of velocity, but he has a high ceiling.

Another name that could be in the mix is lefty Luis Gutierrez. The southpaw is the Padres' No. 18 prospect and owns a 3.75 ERA over three starts in Double-A this season. He's been in the minor leagues since 2021 and is just 2022 years old, and has improved each of his last three seasons.