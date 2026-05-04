This Key Trait Helped Rockies Rebuilt Bullpen Become One of MLB's Best

If someone were to look at the 2026 Colorado Rockies, they would think that this is a fluke, because there is simply no way that the Rockies are this much better than the team that came inches from the worst season in MLB history merely an offseason ago.

But here we are. Colorado sits a handful of games under .500 and is not close to the worst team in baseball, with key players thriving in the hitting lineup.

However, the most noteworthy change with the Rockies is the pitching staff , that has had a monumental turnaround that went from laughable to respectable, led by a ton of elite arms inside the bullpen.

There is a new face in the president of baseball operations position, Paul DePodesta, and he had lots to say on the Rockies' approach regarding its bullpen.

#Rockies President of Baseball Ops Paul DePodesta addresses the bullpen and how it’s been one of his biggest takeaways from his first season working at elevation pic.twitter.com/sAXLeEr1s1 — Christian Saez🎙 (@DNVRSaez) May 3, 2026

DNVR's Christian Saez shared a small clip of an interview with DePodesta (via X) on this year's bullpen and learning to play at elevation:

"One thing we really prioritized during the end of spring training was having what maybe seemed like an excessive amount of length in our bullpen, and I remember even saying to our coaches, 'Am I overdoing this?' stated DePodesta in terms of how much length they really need.

He then goes on to say, "To watch it play out over the first month, they were absolutely right. We have absolutely needed it. Not just in a particular game, but setting us up for the following game," DePodesta finishes.

Well, that strategy is clearly working as the organization continues to look much better than what was seen in last season.

Rockies 2026 Bullpen Leaders

Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a unit, Colorado's pen is second in the National League in save percentage — 71. On top of that, the relievers for the Rockies have the lowest percentage of inherited runners that scored, as only 18% of players who were on the bags have been able to score against the bullpen. This is the only percentage in the NL under 24%.

Brennan Bernardino, Jimmy Herget and Antonio Senzatela are demanding attention from the Rockies' pen as the trio are posting a sub-3.00 ERA with Senzatela leading the charge at 0.43 which easily puts him amongst the best relievers in the game.

Herget (13 innings pitched): 2.77 ERA/14 strikeouts/ 2 walks/ 1.08 WHIP

(13 innings pitched): 2.77 ERA/14 strikeouts/ 2 walks/ 1.08 WHIP Bernardino (13.1 innings): 2.03 ERA/ 12 strikeouts/ 3 walks/ 1.20 WHIP

(13.1 innings): 2.03 ERA/ 12 strikeouts/ 3 walks/ 1.20 WHIP Senzatela (21.0 innings pitched): 0.43 ERA/ 19 strikeouts/ 6 walks /0.76 WHIP

It sure is nice for the Rockies' fan club to have something nice to say about their team. The organization's pitching staff is seemingly getting better, which is a huge step in the right direction for this ballclub.