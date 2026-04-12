Rockies’ Biggest 2026 Issue Surprisingly Isn’t Their Pitching

Even though it is incredibly early in the season, it feels safe to say that the '26 Colorado Rockies are much better than the '25 Rockies; it isn't even close.

Colorado has already won two series against top American League teams, the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year, their first series win didn't come until June. This is a lot tougher ballclub.

The biggest surprise has been with the pitching staff that has held offenses time and time again, including the Blue Jays, who were held to one run in each of the final two games of their battle, and the same goes with the Astros. Those are two powerhouse clubs at the plate.

WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES TJ RUMFIELD🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/U51UClaAwY — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) March 28, 2026

So, why are they 6-9 when the ballclub could definitely be at least a .500 team right now? Strikeouts.

As a whole, the team looks fairly strong as its rookie first baseman is carrying the batting order with a .333 batting average while slugging over .520. But two players that they cannot afford to struggle are doing nothing but: Hunter Goodman and Willi Castro.

Goodman and Castro both are tied for third in the NL with the most strikeouts (21) at this point in the season. These two are major factors as to why the Rockies as a whole lead the NL in retirements.

Going into this season, the bar was so low for Colorado that nobody could see it, but now they are giving fans hope. The hitting lineup has to get it together because games are slipping out of their grasp.

Prime Example of Issue with Retirement During Crucial Moments

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) looks on during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado was on a four-game win streak going into the opener against the San Diego Padres, a game that should have ended in a W. It was an exasperating game to watch, one of those that truly could never end.

Eventually, it did, in the 12th inning after a grand slam by the Padres. It is easy to speculate that had the Rockies capitalized in either the 11th or 12th when there was ample opportunity, the outcome would have been different, but who knows?

Instead, in the 11th when the ballclub had just taken the lead, both Rumfield and Castro struck out with a pair of runners left stranded on the bases. That was Castro's fifth of the game.

Five strikeouts in one game is truly diabolical and with no teams in baseball having multiple players with 20+ K's, it becomes hard to wrap one's mind around.

At least management knows that Goodman and Castro are both very capable of excelling at the plate. If these two snap out of their ruts, the Rockies could see one of the greatest turnarounds in one offseason in MLB history.