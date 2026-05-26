TJ Rumfield’s Breakout Momentum Halted by Hand Injury for Rockies

It’s a rough day to hear more about injuries for this Colorado Rockies team.

TJ Rumfield Exits the Game

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Everything is coming at a bad time for the Rockies. First baseman TJ Rumfield had to leave Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit by a pitch. Rumfield suffered a right-hand contusion.

Another day, another injury for the Colorado Rockies.



TJ Rumfield, second on the club with 27 RBI, exits the game after getting plunked on the hand during his first plate appearance in LA. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 26, 2026

The incident occurred in the first inning when a pitch from pitcher Emmet Sheehan hit Rumfield. It’s a tough loss for Colorado since he is one of the hottest hitters in the lineup. Rumfield is having a strong rookie campaign. He has 54 hits, batting .284 with 27 RBIs and 17 extra-base hits.

The 26-year-old should be in the NL Rookie of the Year award conversation since he’s in the top five in almost every category.

In the last 20 games, Rumfield has been consistent and has given the Rockies' lineup life. When you take one of the heart of the lineup out, it can take some of the soul of the team. Now, it’s about the next man up for the Rockies while Rumfield recovers from the injury.

Jose Quintana is another recent name added to the injury list. Quintana has been a solid pickup for the Rockies this season in terms of free agency. Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck are also injured.

The Rockies lost to the Dodgers, 5-3, on Monday. Although the Dodgers are the superior team, the Rockies have managed to make it competitive this season, and their lineup is a big reason they've been able to hang with the Dodgers.

Rumfield’s X-rays came out negative. That’s good news because if Rumfield had a broken hand, then that would’ve been devastating. Given that the news wasn’t a terrible one, the Rockies are not going to rush him to play in the series.

The injury might be day-to-day. The hands are sensitive. Keeping him out of the lineup for 3-4 games could be ideal. It all depends on how Rumfield feels. Taking a couple of batting practice and a workout in his right hand would be critical.

Willi Castro, Ezequiel Tovar, and Kyle Karros must step up for this offense. We need to see these guys get on base more frequently and help guys like Mickey Moniak and Troy Johnston by taking some of the load they’re carrying. Castro and Tovar put in a great effort last night. Tovar hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. This is what the Rockies need, especially in this series against the Dodgers.

The Rockies will play the Dodgers Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:10 pm ET. Colorado must win either tonight’s or tomorrow's game. A sweep can’t happen, and they must not allow it.