Colorado Rockies Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

The 2026 MLB trade deadline has fans biting their nails, especially the Colorado Rockies fanbase.

One would argue that fans are more concerned about who will get traded than wins and losses at this point. We are hearing lots of rumors about who will get moved and who might be untouchable.

One of the Rockies All-Star's names has been thrown in the mix. However, we don't think it will legitimately happen, especially the way he's swinging the bat.

Colorado Won't Be Trading Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His name has been mentioned here and there, but realistically speaking, the Rockies can't think that far to trade this caliber player who is one of the reasons why their offense still thrives when they win games. Without Goodman, the Rockies would be in a worse position offensively.

The Rockies have him until 2029. He's the engine, the motor, and the light of the Rockies lineup. His leadership as the catcher sets the tone for the team. It doesn't matter if the Rockies are in last place; this team is slightly better compared to last season. Defense might make teams not want to trade for him because they only see him as an asset on offense.

If Goodman wants to elevate his game, he would prove people wrong after the 2026 season and work on his defense. Besides that, we don't think Goodman will be traded, and he should be in a black and purple uniform for the rest of the season.

Goodman is slashing .256/.327/.877 with 31 home runs, 60 RBIs, 95 hits, and 64 runs in 99 games this season.

Rockies Will Most Likely Trade Veteran Pitchers

There's a strong chance that the Rockies will trade multiple players from their roster. If we have to put a number on how many Rockies will be wearing a different uniform by Aug 3, it could be six of them. Four of the six players are pitchers.

Some of those pitchers that will likely be traded are Kyle Freeland, Tomoyoki Sugano, Michael Lorenzen, and Antonio Senzatela.

Freeland has been in a Rockies uniform for many years. However, he has been struggling for a few seasons now, and we don't think he will get any better. Freeland's performance continues to be a liability for the rotation. He hasn't been the same pitcher compared to his first two seasons.

Senzatela has been an amazing story. His ability to perform coming out of the bullpen helped his career in a big way. After a rough 2025 campaign, Senzatela posted a 9-2 record with a 3.66 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51.2 IP. Teams can use him out of the bullpen, and hopefully the Rockies get a solid return for him and other trade options.

Starting pitching needs to get younger. If the Rockies can get some young, solid arms and a versatile infielder, then that could move the needle for the future of this franchise. Also, they should start considering promoting top prospects to the big leagues next month.