Final Look: Ranking the Rockies Best Trade Deadline Options

As we get closer to the trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies will have several players on the market.

Here are some of the grades for the best possible trade options that the Rockies have in store.

Antonio Senzatela: A-

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best reliever of this team this season. He certainly caught everyone by surprise with his performance out of the bullpen. Senzatela didn't have it in him to be an effective starting pitcher. Therefore, the team needed to pivot and try something new.

Senzatela already won nine games for the team. With his command and velocity, he should be able to compete in a playoff team. He is certainly one of the best trade options for Colorado. Fans will remember what he contributed for them in the first half.

Mickey Moniak: B+

We don't know the future for Moniak, but he has redeemed his career in these last two seasons. From 2020 to 2024, Moniak was struggling, and nothing went his way.

Now, he has become one of the Rockies' reliable hitters, especially when he's healthy. Due to his performance, this raises his trade value. The front office will be listening to suitors for him. Moniak is slashing .279 with 17 homers in 71 games.

Tomoyuki Sugano: B-

For a veteran pitcher, Sugano had his ups and downs, but he has proven that he can pitch in the big leagues. One of his best moments came in his first two starts when he took on some of the best lineups in baseball: the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

In those two starts, he combined for nine strikeouts, two earned runs, and a 1.69 ERA. July has been his best month. In his last seven games, he's undefeated with a 6-0 record. Overall, his season stats are a 10-4 record with a 4.69 ERA in 18 starts in 96.0 IP.

Not a dominant strikeout pitcher, but the 36-year-old right-hander will benefit from playing in a contender, and this will be one of the Rockies' winning trade options.

Kyle Freeland: C+

Out of all the trade options, Freeland is the least intriguing one. His injuries and inconsistencies might have the Rockies in a position where the trade value won't pay off. It's a combustible situation because we don't know if Freeland will turn it up and have a resurgence with a good team or if this is who he really is at this stage of his career.

Let's not get it confused. His days in Colorado are over. Freeland did the best he could for several years, but his pitching selections and command have not met the standards of what the front office was hoping for this season.

Willi Castro: B

Castro has been a solid utility man for the Rockies. The Rockies can get something good in return for him. He's a versatile infielder who can hit for contact and is a reliable defender. He had some good moments with the team. Castro is a former All-Star. Experience, versatility, and durability will have teams calling for the Rockies.