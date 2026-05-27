Top Rockies Prospect Forcing MLB Conversation With Huge Triple-A Run

The Colorado Rockies have had their fair share of inconsistencies at the plate this season, and for a team that didn't have the highest of expectations and was projected to finish in fifth place in the NL West division, this team still needs to find ways to improve each game.

Colorado could have a very bright future ahead of it, as the franchise has players like Ethan Holliday, Chase Dollander, and Ezequiel Tovar, just to name a few, looking to become staples for this Rockies fanbase. One player who also has a shot at becoming that is currently playing in Triple-A.

Top Prospect Electric in Minor Leagues

General view of the hat and glove of the Colorado Rockies. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Back in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Rockies selected first baseman Charlie Condon out of Georgia with the third overall pick, looking to establish the future of the first base position in Colorado. Now at Triple-A, the next stop for Condon is the majors, and he doesn't seem that far off.

Thus far this season, Condon is hitting .250 at the plate with an .805 OPS. He was the odd man out this spring training when it came to who would make the roster, but with TJ Rumifield listed as day-to-day, and if he hits the injured list, Condon feels he is the next man up.

Take what he's been able to do at Triple-A as of late for an example. Condon hit a no-doubt home run on Tuesday, marking his sixth of the season for a total distance of 436 feet. On top of that, the second overall prospect in the Rockies organization extends his hitting streak to eight games with the homer against the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, per Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball Media.

When looking at Condon's MiLB page, he is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut in 2026. Now, the question is when. The Rockies aren't in the playoff hunt at this point in the season, so what does it hurt to call up the second-best prospect in your organization if you're No. 1 is still a few years out?

Condon isn't currently on the Rockies' 40-man roster, meaning if the franchise were to give him a chance sometime soon, they would have to designate another player for assignment to make the roster spot.

As things stand, Condon will continue to work his way to the majors in Triple-A, but rest assured, if he keeps producing how he is, he'll be in the show in no time.