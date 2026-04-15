Charlie Condon Is Forcing Rockies’ Hand for Call-Up as Buzz Grows

There isn't a person in the world of sports who doesn't know about the 2025 Colorado Rockies, one of the worst teams in baseball history, with a 119-loss season. So, to see the Rockies in a multitude of positions to cross over .500, but offensively falling short, has to be more than infuriating.

To top it off, there is one of the best prospects across the entire MLB farm system sitting inside Colorado's pipeline right now, Charlie Condon. Condon is absolutely terrorizing Triple-A pitchers right now as he is batting over .300 with a monstrous .636 slugging percentage.

Mind you, the Rockies are not getting shelled by any means, and they have had just a brutal stretch to start the season, including matchups against the Blue Jays, Astros (twice), and the reigning world champs.

Another day, another Charlie Condon NUKE for the @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/LpO3REMQdl — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) April 12, 2026

So when someone looks at the hitting stats for the ballclub, and there are a pair of outfielders hitting under .200 this year, it is hard for anyone to understand why Condon's debut isn't on the horizon.

Yes, Condon is primarily a first baseman, but that position is filled by rookie sensation TJ Rumfield. Condon has plenty of hours playing defense out in the field.

In his college and minor league career, Condon spent over 210 innings in the outfield; Rumfield isn't going anywhere. Jordan Beck (left field) is hitting .143 in 12 games. Brenton Doyle (center) is hitting .188 in 16 games.

What do the Rockies have to lose? Nothing.

Rockies Fans' via X

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outrage is starting to come out across social media, merely two weeks into April, that Condon hasn't seen the field yet, and it is becoming more difficult to argue with them.

After Condon blasted another homer the other day, Colorado sports enthusiast went onto say, "I've seen enough: it's time for Charlie Condon to make his MLB debut at some point next week,"

I’ve seen enough: It’s time for Charlie Condon to make his MLB debut at some point next week https://t.co/pd2Xcq2u0j — Brandon ☈ 🇪🇸👒 (@ColoBrandoni13) April 12, 2026

Another major fan of all Colorado's teams, known as Colorado Jolene, has been asking consistently about Charlie Condon and posting on insider accounts simply asking when the fans will get what they want.

Again, with Condon's ability to be flexible defensively and him absolutely destroying Triple-A, how can someone argue with her?

When will Charlie Condon get his call up? — Colorado Jolene *Draft Szn* (@ugandasjoy01) April 10, 2026

Colorado's best opportunity to snap this losing streak before taking on the Dodgers is right now against the Astros in Houston, as that ballclub is seemingly without so many, as the injured list is crippling them right now.

After dropping game one by a measly run, everyone is getting impatient on this one.