What the Rockies Got Right (and Wrong) at the Trade Deadline

Going into the MLB trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies were likely going to field a handful of phone calls about players on their roster. It was going to be interesting to see what the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, would do.

In the end, he made a few trades, but nothing that was really big. He kept his young core that they are clearly looking to build around, but they also held on to some veteran players that could have been pieces that contenders could have used. In what was a fairly underwhelming day, here is what the Rockies got right and wrong at the deadline.

Rockies Were Right In Trading Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some players that DePodesta needed to cash in on right now and one of them was Antonio Senzatela. The right-hander was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for prospects Mark Manfredi and Juan Martinez.

The 31-year-old Senzatela was in his 10th season with the Rockies and had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances across 52.1 innings. The writing was on the wall that he was going to be traded and it wasn't surprising that the Brewers grabbed him, as they are loading up for October and a potential showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Senzatela is a nice addition to Milwaukee's bullpen.

Rockies Were Right In Keeping Hunter Goodman

Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did it really feel like DePodesta was going to trade catcher Hunter Goodman? Homegrown catchers that are breaking out at the plate like Goodman don't grow on trees. Sure, DePodesta could have cashed in on his trade value, but it would have had to be a haul that blew him away. If Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox weren't going to, then nobody was.

The 26-year-old all-star is slashing .255/.323/.548 with a career-high 33 home runs and 66 RBIs. Over the last year and a half, he has 64 home runs. It was easy to see why DePodesta would move him, but for a team rebuilding, having that power behind the plate is very hard to find. This may not be a popular opinion, but keeping Goodman was the right move.

Rockies Got it Wrong In Keeping Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a major need across MLB for relief pitching, especially from the left side. That is where 34-year-old left-hander Brennan Bernardino comes in. He has been used this season out of the bullpen and as a spot starter for manager Warren Schaeffer and could have solved a team's need in both areas down the stretch.

Bernardino is 3-3 this season with a 2.54 ERA in 46 innings with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 34-13. The ERA is the first time in his five-year career that it is under 3.00. Acquired from the Boston Red Sox last November, trading Bernardino at the deadline to a contender was the likely move for DePodesta. Keeping Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy made sense, but not cashing in Bernardino's value didn't.