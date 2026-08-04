Biggest Rockies Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline

The Colorado Rockies made some good moves, and they made one trade that didn't look impressive.

It comes with the territory when you're in the front office position. Some trades will work out and some won't. On paper, the Rockies did more positive than negative. As a team that's in last place, some of the prospects they got in return made the trade look good.

Winners and Losers From The Rockies Trades

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman celebrates with center fielder Brenton Doyle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Antonio Senzatela to the Milwaukee Brewers for two prospects: A-

Senzatela, 31, has played his entire 10-year career with the Rockies. From a struggling starter to a successful reliever, he has put in the work and has made improvements. The Rockies got solid prospects in return.

The Brewers sent the Rockies 19-year-old shortstop Juan Martinez. Just like Senzatela, Martinez is of Venezuelan descent. Martinez is a versatile infielder. He's slashing .307/.426/.913 with seven homers, 33 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, and 61 hits in 58 games. It's a clutch addition for the team. They got younger, and they have a stud in front of them—a genius trade.

Mark Manfredi is a 26-year-old pitcher who got drafted by the Brewers in the 2023 MLB Draft. In 16 starts with Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, he's gone 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 22.1 innings and has only given up one home run this season.

Brenton Doyle to White Sox for two prospects: B

When Doyle is healthy, he can be a magnificent value to any team. Doyle dealt with injuries this season, limiting him to 45 games. He is a good hitter and a two-time Gold Glove winner, but the front office saw how well Cole Carrigg is playing, and it became a motivating factor to send Doyle to another team and get something in return.

Carlos Vielma is coming to the organization, and he's only 16 years old. In his 2026 campaign, he's slashing .330/.500/.964 with 32 hits in 97 at-bats this season in the Dominican Summer League. In January, Vielma received a $1.5 million bonus as an international signed player. The talent is there. The Rockies must continue to develop him properly before promoting him in the future.

Losers

Victor Vodnik to the Marlins in exchange for Connor Norby and pitcher Aiden May: C

The least favorable trade that the Rockies made on Tuesday at the deadline. Vodnik is a solid reliever. It benefits the Marlins, but the return they got doesn't really move the needle for them.

Norby is a streaky player. He's batting .205/.313/.325 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 65 games. Norby has been in the minors since late June. We don't know what kind of player he will be when he gets playing time with the team.

May is an interesting acquisition because he's 23 years old and he has some good stuff in his pitches. May has a sinker-slider pitch that can fool hitters. He has a 3.80 ERA in 18 starts in High-A this season. If he can work his way to decrease his ERA under 3.00, then this trade will pay off in the long haul.