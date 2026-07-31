Rockies Set Massive Asking Price for Hunter Goodman Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Colorado Rockies have set a high asking price for catcher Hunter Goodman as the MLB trade deadline draws closer. The club has no urgency to move one of its best players and is demanding a massive package for the 26-year-old before a move is made.

The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees have all shown interest in Goodman. However, any team that wants to acquire the All-Star catcher will likely have to give up significant young talent.

The Red Sox have more reason than ever to add another bat after newly acquired second baseman Curtis Mead suffered a fractured wrist. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Boston is looking to add another right-handed bat, making Goodman one of its reported trade targets.

However, Colorado is not lowering its demands. The Rockies want Boston's top prospect, Franklin Arias, to headline a potential trade package. They have also asked the Rays for No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen within trade discussions. The Yankees remain interested as well, though Colorado would likely seek a similar package from New York.

The Rockies hold the upper hand because Goodman remains under club control for three more seasons. They don't need to trade him, so they can wait for an offer that matches his value.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman has earned that value with his performance this season. He has emerged as one of baseball's more productive power hitters while also providing steady defense behind the plate. He gives any contender an immediate upgrade at catcher and adds long-term value because of his years of team control.

His road numbers also make him an even more attractive trade target. So far this year, Goodman owns a .273/.341/.581 slash line with 18 home runs in 220 plate appearances away from Coors Field. At home, he has posted a .233/.310/.506 slash line with 12 home runs in 197 plate appearances.

Those numbers show that his production is not simply a result of playing at Coors Field. He has actually hit better on the road, which should give interested teams confidence that his bat can translate to another ballpark.

For Tampa Bay, Goodman could increase both a short-term and long-term need behind the plate. Still, it remains unclear whether the Rays would be willing to part with Gillen, who has climbed prospect rankings this season.

The same challenge faces Boston and New York. Goodman is one of the best players available before the deadline, but Colorado's asking price remains extremely high. Unless a club is willing to meet those demands, the Rockies appear content to keep one of their top players.