Why Jackson Holliday Isn't a Realistic Trade Target for the Rockies

The Colorado Rockies should pick up the phone and call about Jackson Holliday, but a deal remains unlikely. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Baltimore has discussed controllable players including Holliday, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser, creating an obvious Colorado fit and a fun narrative: pair Jackson with younger brother Ethan and reconnect another member of Matt Holliday’s family with the franchise. The idea is neat, but the Rockies are unlikely to meet Baltimore’s asking price.

Baltimore entered Thursday at 53-56 and only two games outside the final American League wild-card position, giving it little incentive to trade a core player unless another club offers a deal they can not refuse.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Baltimore has discussed 2B Jackson Holliday with other teams.



Could the Rockies actually add for the future - and secure the third of three Hollidays - while also subtracting at the Aug. 3 trade deadline? — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 29, 2026

Colorado finished Wednesday with a 42-67 record; the worst record in the Majors. The deadline should be used to trade veterans and turn short-term value into younger talent. President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has said the Rockies will consider moves that “accelerate or broaden” their path toward 90 wins, but only when the deal advances that goal. Holiday fits that objective; however, his price is too steep for Colorado to consider.

Upside Comes With an Expensive Cost

Stillwater's Ethan Holliday throws to first for an out. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baltimore selected Holliday first overall in the 2022 MLB draft, and he remains only 22. His first two Major League seasons were a bit bumpy, but his recent production shows his development is continuing. Holliday entered Thursday batting .260/.364/.403 with five home runs and a .767 OPS. He has been even better lately, producing a .522/.571/.609 slash line across his past seven games and .390/.480/.439 over his past 15.

That combination of age, pedigree and improvement would prevent Colorado from buying low. Baltimore would have little reason to exchange Holliday for distant prospects when it could demand a young Major League player or a package built around premium, near-ready talent. For the Rockies, that could mean discussing players who already belong to their future instead of veterans they are motivated to move.

Holliday is not flawless, though. Statcast ranks his arm strength in the 15th percentile and his range in the 22nd. He has recorded minus-two Outs Above Average at second base, raising questions about whether he can provide enough defensive value there. His offensive ceiling, plate discipline and age still make those limitations easier to accept.

The family connection makes Jackson Holliday a tempting target. Matt became a star in Colorado, and the Rockies selected Ethan fourth overall in 2025, but a reunion remains more fantasy than realistic strategy. Baltimore is close enough to contend, and Colorado should not give up meaningful young talent for another player whose value is tied to the future. The Rockies should ask, then walk away if the price is too high.