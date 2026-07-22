Adley Rutschman Blockbuster Trade Could Cost Yankees More Than Just Top Prospects

The Baltimore Orioles' core peaked in 2023. They won 101 games and ran away with the American League East. The next season, they won 91 games, and this year, a few years removed from some successful regular seasons, they're sitting below .500 with little chance for a postseason berth. If a fire sale is in play, it could be an opportunity for the New York Yankees to fill a big need.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Baltimore's catcher and once-central piece of this current core, Adley Rutschman, could be up for grabs. The Orioles may not be outright looking to move him, but it doesn't mean they aren't listening.

"The Orioles aren't exactly looking to trade Rutschman, but they are certainly listening on the former No. 1 pick," Passan writes. Rutschman's renaissance this season has come at a great time for Baltimore: He's a free agent after next season, Baltimore has Samuel Basallo locked up long term, and there's almost no chance of the sides coming together on a long-term deal."

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An interdivisional trade

Trading within the division isn't a complete rarity for the Yankees. They have made deals with the Boston Red Sox before, but a Rutschman deal is a different magnitude than shipping Adam Ottavino or Carlos Narváez to Fenway.

One would assume the Orioles would ask for the moon. A deal could start with George Lombard Jr. They wouldn't settle for just Dax Kilby, although they may ask for him, too. With the inclusion of their top 100 prospect, they would likely ask for one or both of Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodríguez, as well.

Will Warren and Ryan Weathers could hypothetically be on the table too, based on Passan's report that the Orioles could look for under-control arms in return

Yankees OnSI's Devon Platana put together a mock trade last month for Rustchman. This one didn't involve Lombard, Lagrange, or Rodriguez. It involved Ben Hess, Spencer Jones, and Xavier Rivas.

"Is that somewhat of an overpay," Platana writes. "Perhaps, but the sacrifice will be worth the effort if Rutschman can live up to his reputation upon joining the Bronx Bombers."

A big upgrade from their current catching situation

Rutschman would obviously be a huge upgrade for the Yankees. This season, he is hitting .251/.331/.433, and while it isn't what the Orioles were hoping for after drafting him in the first round, it's a tremendous upgrade from Austin Wells.

Rutschman has a 114 wRC+. Wells is sitting at 44.

Rutschman's defensive acumen is also among the best in the league. He has an 80th percentile blocks above average, a 99th percentile caught stealing above average, and a 97th percentile framing runs saved, according to Baseball Savant. Rutschman also has a 98th percentile fielding run value.

Given the numbers and where Rutschman plays, a deal for him would be one where the Yankees have to ask themselves what price is worth paying to shore up their biggest void. It may be better to look elsewhere if they're worried about the cost, but there's no doubt that he elevates the Yankees.