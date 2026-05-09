Why Rockies Face Early-Season Road Trip Test After Disappointing Homestand

The Colorado Rockies have turned some heads to begin the 2026 season. Coming off three consecutive 100-loss seasons, there was nowhere to go but up for the Rockies. Offseason changes in the front office have turned the tide and given Colorado a different feeling for the first time in a long time.

A team like the Rockies is just looking to make strides this year for the future and you could make the case that through the first six weeks of the season, they are doing that. They began play on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, not in last place in the National League West. When was the last time you could say that in May?

Sure, they're just a half-game ahead of the San Francisco Giants, but again, any positive step is a big one. After finishing a 1-5 homestand against the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, Colorado begins a six-game road trip through Pennsylvania against the Phillies on Friday night in what could be considered an early-season test away from the Mile High City.

Rockies Face Another Early-Season Test Away From Coors Field

Jake McCarthy | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Rockies avoided a second straight sweep at home and a winless homestand on Thursday afternoon by rallying to beat the Mets. Down 2-0 early, Colorado rallied to tie the game before an eighth-inning Jake McCarthy grand slam broke the tie in a 6-2 victory. That was a win that Warren Schaeffer's team needed to win.

Being swept at home by the Braves is one thing, but to be swept by the Mets, who are buried in last place in the National League East, is another thing. New York was trying to return the favor after the Rockies swept them in Queens two weeks ago.

It's not often that a six-game road trip in May is considered an early-season test for Colorado, but that's what they are facing over the next week. After three games in Philadelphia against the suddenly surging Phillies, after a managerial change last month. Then, a three-game stop against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as a team that is 21-17 entering their weekend series against the Giants in the Bay Area.

Colorado is certainly opening some eyes across MLB and this six-game road trip is perfect timing for a couple of reasons. They are facing a team in Philadelphia that is underachieving to this point in the season and then they get a Pittsburgh team that is overachieving and coming off a West Coast trip.

Believe it or not, after dropping five out of six games at home in May, the Rockies are facing an early-season trip to see how they respond. These six games are going to tell president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta where his team is at this point in the season and a good measuring stick. A team turning the corner from some lean years will take advantage of this opportunity. A lot can be learned about the 2026 Colorado Rockies over the next week.