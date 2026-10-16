Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Rockies Front Office

Year 1 of Paul DePodesta's era in charge of the Colorado Rockies is in the books. Depending on who you ask, it could have been considered a successful first season. Yes, they lost 100 games for the fourth straight season; however, nobody can deny that steps were taken in the right direction under manager Warren Schaeffer.

Not many fans or front offices get excited about a 58-104 regular season, but as the Rockies go, again, it's a step in the right direction. There are a lot of unknowns coming up this offseason across baseball, with a looming lockout on Dec. 1. Normal offseason business is expected to be done until then, but just how much normal business can get done with more questions than answers about what the future will look like.

As far as Colorado goes, it's not a stretch to say this is a big offseason for DePodesta and the rest of the front office coming up despite a potential lockout with the small positive steps taken in 2026.

Rockies Facing important Offseason

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several moves were made last offseason by the Rockies that brought in some veteran pitchers to surround Kyle Freeland, but the results were mixed. Michael Lorenzen struggled before being released, while Tomoyuki Sugano was a pleasant surprise coming over from the Baltimore Orioles. Jose Quintana dealt with injuries that cost him a good chunk of the season.

The Rockies also saw some young players come up as everyday position players who had semi-breakout seasons. TJ Rumfield, acquired from the New York Yankees last winter in a trade, is a Gold Glove finalist at first base, while Cole Carrigg came up in June and cemented his spot for the future with a good season.

Looking ahead to next season and beyond, will the Rockies be a contender in 2027 in the National League West? Unlikely, but more steps can be taken in the right direction with some of the right moves. Most of those moves are going to be surrounding the starting pitching staff.

Freeland is a big question mark, but it feels like Colorado might move on from him. Do they bring Sugano back? Do they lean on some of their younger arms and give them another season to develop? Signing a free agent will be tough to do while playing in Denver and maybe the best way to address the need is likely through a trade. Whatever the front office ends up doing, this is an important offseason for the Rockies in terms of taking another and bigger step forward in 2027.