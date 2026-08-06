Rockies' Future Looks Bright With 5 Top 100 Prospects

It’s not easy to be in the top 100 of any category, but the Colorado Rockies have a good luck charm on their side.

Five of the Rockies' prospects have made it to Baseball America’s Top 100 list.

Five #Rockies in Baseball America’s latest Top 100 Prospects rankings.



63. Ethan Holliday

69. Roldy Brito

71. Charlie Condon

87. Cristian Arguelles

91. Tyler Bell — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) August 5, 2026

Colorado Has Bright Talent for Years to Come

Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon will get promoted soon. They have been the talk of the town for quite some time. No one can deny how special they are.

Holliday was selected with the fourth pick in the 2025 Draft by the Rockies. The talent comes from his family, starting with his father, who is a former Rockie, Matt, and, of course, his brother, Jackson, who is with the Baltimore Orioles.

Holliday and Condon have tremendous size with good plate discipline. It’s going to be fun seeing them in the lineup together. Other prospects who could join them down the road are Roldy Brito, Cristian Arguelles, and Tyler Bell.

Some of the best stories in baseball are when a group of prospects is in the minors together and come up together in the big leagues and share success. The Core Four Yankees with Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada are great examples. The 2015 Kansas City Royals championship team had a group of players who came up from the minors together. Rockies Nation would love to experience something like this.

Brito has been crushing it this year in High A, slashing .327/.390/.896 with a career-high eight homers and 66 RBIs. He’s only 19 years old. It’s incredible. He can play multiple positions, such as second base, shortstop, and center field.

Arguelles, also 19, is putting on a show at the Arizona Complex League, slashing .402/.478/1.150 with 14 doubles and 88 hits. He’s a pure hitter and makes good contact in the zone. His approach to the game is unique, and he's a versatile outfielder. Arguelles signed a $700,000 bonus in January 2024.

Bell got drafted in the first round by the Rockies in this year's draft. He’s a product of Kentucky. One of the best hitters in the Wildcats' lineup last season. He presents a potential threat to Ezequiel Tovar at the shortstop position because he’s an all-around talent shortstop.

As these prospects are working their way to get to the big leagues, they have a strict job of always staying ready and never dropping the ball. In the battle of competition, players have to be alert at all times. The worst thing that can happen is a devastating injury.

The Rockies are moving forward and not looking back. The front office is loving their chances with the prospects they have in their farm system. It’s time for the organization to make Colorado the city of champions. It must happen with this group.