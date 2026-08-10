Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman Continues Monster Season in Loss to Cardinals

The Colorado Rockies dropped their series finale to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday 7-4. But the Rockies got some good news out of the series loss and it comes from their offense as they have one of the highest home run hitters this season on the team.

Catcher Hunter Goodman just keeps on adding to his slash line and offensive totals as he mashed his 34th home run of the year on Sunday. Goodman is currently slashing .254/.321/.546 which is good for an OPS of .867.

That kind of offensive production from someone on the Rockies and the fact that he has hit 34 homeruns this year and could finish with 40 or more, says a lot. It speaks to that manager Warren Schaeffer has a really gifted player at his disposal on his roster.

Goodman is a guy that generated a ton of interest at the recent MLB trade deadline, but it was said that the price tag on him was sky high. And knowing how powerful he is at the plate and how he is almost approaching a .900 OPS for a team that is tanking, shows he is a truly special player.

The Rockies Look Smart for Keeping Goodman

Ding Dong Hunter Long Gone‼️ pic.twitter.com/U02WKcV2Rl — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2026

The Rockies have been rebuilding for quite some time now but are starting to put some good players on the roster around Goodman. Guys like Jake McCarthy, Cole Carigg, and TJ Rumfield among others highlight the rebuild going in the right direction.

Some fans might not agree with not trading Goodman at the deadline, but for now it was a good decision. He is just going to keep on mashing and adding to his offensive totals as the season keeps on winding down.

Goodman is going to be a huge part of this Rockies team when they finally start contending. They are not going to regret keeping him when they finally get there.

There were plenty of teams that came calling the Rockies to ask if Goodman was available. And the fact that he stayed on the roster past the deadline, shows what the team thinks of him and how valuable he is.

It would have taken a significant trade package to send him away to another team. So for the time being, the Rockies front office looks great for keeping him and not trading him away.

The team would have lost a good mentor for future young Rockies and a player that provides most of the offense some days. That production also would have been hard to replace had he been dealt.