Roki Sasaki Was So Locked in During Dodgers' Win He Kept His Glove on in Dugout
If the Dodgers had any weakness to exploit as they attempt to defend their World Series crown, it would be a spotty bullpen. But manager Dave Roberts has figured out a way to address that by using Roki Sasaki in the highest-leverage situation—a decision that worked out quite well on Thursday night as the Dodgers punched their ticket to the National League Division Series.
With Game 4 knotted 1-1 in the top of the eighth, Roberts turned to Sasaki, a former starter who has found new life coming out of the bullpen, for a stress-free inning. Then an easy ninth. Then the right-handed pitcher took a seat in the dugout but did not lose one ounce of focus of his job in the top of the 10th.
How do we know?
Well, look at Sasaki watching his teammates try to win the game. Do you think that glove is coming off his hand? Heck no.
All told Sasaki twirled three innings and retired all nine batters he faced.
Eventually he had to take his glove off to celebrate with his teammates but not a second sooner than was required.