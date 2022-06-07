Keller, Royals Look For Game Two Win Against Blue Jays

After getting outclassed in the series opener, the Royals will look to tie things up on Tuesday.

With the Kansas City Royals coming off a series loss to the Houston Astros, they were looking to snag a game one win against the Toronto Blue Jays following a rain delay on Monday night. After nine excruciating innings, however, the visitors came out on top by a final score of 8-0.

Kansas City's lineup couldn't produce any runs at the plate, and starting pitcher Daniel Lynch struggled to contain one of the American League's most potent batting orders. In 52/3 innings, the 25-year-old lefty surrendered a trio of home runs and six earned in the process. Lynch's season ERA now sits at 5.36, which is a very far cry from the electric start he got off to at the beginning of the season. The Royals' rotation is struggling as a whole, but Lynch's past few weeks have been perhaps the low point for the group considering his early results.

On Tuesday, the 17-36 Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium and will host the 32-22 Blue Jays for the middle of their three-game set. Pitching probables for the series finale and the club's four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles are Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley, Lynch and Keller.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (1-6, 4.15 ERA)

Toronto: RHP Alek Manoah (6-1, 1.98 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - C MJ Melendez (L) - DH Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Whit Merrifield is heating up in a major way

Since getting off to a terrible start this season, perhaps the worst slump of his career thus far, Whit Merrifield has been one of the Royals' best hitters. In his last 27 games, the 33-year-old is slashing .298/.333/.447 and is striking out just 13.8% of the time. It remains to be seen whether this hot streak can turn out to be the new normal for Merrifield but if it's anything close to that, the club should strongly consider revisiting the idea of trading him. His value obviously isn't what it used to be but if Kansas City can net a prospect in return, that may be worth making the move. If not, the Royals could have a solid performer in their lineup for the rest of the season.

Brad Keller looking for his second win of the season

It's been tough sledding for Brad Keller since he got off to a fantastic start to the 2022 season. In his last five starts, he's allowed respective earned run totals of five, three, four, six and four. Luckily for Keller, he's pitched to the tune of a 2.43 ERA at home this season compared to a 6.26 ERA on the road. Opponents are hitting just .191 against him at Kauffman Stadium and .304 anywhere else. For the Royals' sake, as well as Keller's, both sides will hope for a good outcome as the club hosts Toronto on Tuesday night.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

