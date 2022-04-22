Skip to main content

Keller Looks to Continue Dominance as Royals Begin Series vs. Mariners

KC aims to get back to its winning ways to start a road trip.

After their three-game winning streak was snapped, the Kansas City Royals head out on the road to see if they can start another one.

Kansas City is coming off a three-game home set at home against the Minnesota Twins. Despite holding the Twins to a paltry four runs in those three games, a 1-0 blanking on Thursday left the Royals' struggling bats with nothing to show for against a divisional opponent. Mike Matheny's starting rotation and bullpen are showing signs of life but with that said, the offense will need to wake up — and soon. 

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) gets ready to pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For the next three days, the 5-6 Royals are in the Northwest as they square off against the 7-6 Seattle Mariners. After a Brad Keller-Chris Flexen matchup on Friday night, the probable matchups for Saturday and Sunday are Kris Bubic vs. Matt Brash and Carlos Hernandez vs. Robbie Ray. Seattle is a competitive club with plenty to play for this season, and they won't go down without a fight. Kansas City will have its hands full this weekend. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (0-1, 1.38 ERA)
Seattle: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.23 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B
  2. Whit Merrifield (R) - DH
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B
  8. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  9. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Whit Merrifield to DH, Hunter Dozier gets first start in right field

Apr 14, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's series finale was a notable one for the Royals' lineup, as it featured Whit Merrifield not batting leadoff for the first time since September of 2020. Merrifield was bumped down to the two-hole in favor of Nicky Lopez, which made a ton of sense considering the former's struggles in 2022. Now, Merrifield gets a day off from fielding altogether and the thriving Hunter Dozier will man right field for a night. Merrifield is currently hitting just .136 and has been in a decline at the plate for a few years, but the hope for the Royals' sake is that he can turn things around at least a bit, starting now. 

Brad Keller aims for another stellar start

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In two starts this season, Brad Keller has been one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. Across 13 innings, the righty has allowed just five hits and three walks while striking out 10 hitters. Keller's 0-1 record isn't indicative of his performance in the slightest, although his 1.38 ERA certainly is. Friday night marks Keller's fourth career start against the Mariners, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling behind some in-season tweaks from 2021 that are still paying dividends months later. In order for the Royals to have success in 2022, they need the good version of Keller. Thus far, he's shown up.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

Aug 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
