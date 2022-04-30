Skip to main content

Hernandez Takes Mound for Royals’ Second Game Against Yankees

The Royals will look to get back on track in game two.

The Kansas City Royals got in eight innings of baseball on Friday night before thunderstorms rolled in, and that ended up being all that was needed to call a 12-2 loss.

Starter Kris Bubic surrendered three earned runs and three extra-base hits over the course of his first 15 pitches on Friday, but then settled in and retired 14 of his next 15 batters faced. The Royals ended up making it a 3-2 game, but then their bullpen faltered and the New York Yankees jumped all the way out to hanging a total of 12 runs on the scoreboard. After a brief rain delay, the game was deemed over and New York took a 1-0 series lead. 

Apr 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium for the second of three games against the Yankees. Kansas City, 7-11 on the year, will look to get back on track while New York (14-6) is simply aiming to keep the good times rolling against an inferior opponent. Anything the Royals can get out of this series should be deemed a positive, as the Yankees are a premier American League opponent. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 6.43 ERA)
New York: RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 4.00 ERA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  2. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - DH
  7. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B
  8. Kyle Isbel (L) - CF
  9. Edward Olivares (R) - RF

Matt Peacock recalled, Jake Brentz placed on IL

Mar 15, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Matt Peacock throws in the bullpen during spring training at Salt River Fields. Mlb Diamondbacks Spring Training

The Chiefs acquired pitcher Matt Peacock last week from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations, and the righty is already slated to make his debut with the team. The 28-year-old boasts a career 4.96 ERA in 89 innings pitched at the MLB level and has officially been recalled from Triple-A Omaha. In a corresponding move, relief pitcher Jake Brentz has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left flexor strain. In 5-1/3 innings pitched this season, Brentz has a ghastly 23.63 ERA and the lefty has struggled to find his command. 

Hernandez aiming for good outing on Saturday night

Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In 14 innings spanning across three starts this year, Carlos Hernandez has allowed 20 hits and 10 runs. It's been a rough beginning to the year for a player who flashed perhaps the most upside of any young Royals starter a year ago, but Hernandez did right the ship a bit over the course of his last start — a 5-1/3 inning no-decision against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez's fastball velocity is down this year and overall, he simply doesn't look like the same pitcher he was in 2021. The Royals will hope he can return to form on Saturday, but it'll be a very tall task against what is a lethal Yankees lineup.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

Apr 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic, Royals Trying to Take Game One From Yankees

By Jordan FooteApr 29, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Good, Meh & Bad from the Royals' Series Against the White Sox

By Jerry EdwardsApr 29, 2022
Tennessee's Ben Joyce (44) pitches against Tennessee Tech's Eric Newsom (26) who hits a 2-run home run during the NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium in Sevierville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Kns Ut Base Tn Tech
Prospects

Potential Royals 2022 Draft Target: Tennessee RHP Ben Joyce

By Trevor HahnApr 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws the ball during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Recall Isbel, Place Mondesi on IL, Option Singer to Triple-A

By Jordan FooteApr 28, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) and first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) and second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) celebrate after the win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mondesi Out of Lineup for Royals’ Second Game Against White Sox

By Jordan FooteApr 27, 2022
May 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Brentz (59) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Good, Meh & Bad from the Royals' Series Against the Mariners

By Jerry EdwardsApr 26, 2022
Apr 14, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Tweak Lineup Again Before Series-Opener vs. White Sox

By Jordan FooteApr 26, 2022
May 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi (27) doubles during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Kansas City Royals Have an Adalberto Mondesi Problem

By Jordan FooteApr 25, 2022