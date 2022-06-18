Skip to main content

Lynch, Royals Open Series in Oakland Looking for Win Over Athletics

Kansas City continues its west coast road trip looking for a better outcome in this series.

The Kansas City Royals had lost four games in a row until the finale of their series against the San Francisco Giants, but a Wednesday win got them back on the right track heading into a day off.

In their 3-2 win over the Giants, the Royals recorded just four hits as a team. Despite that, Kansas City was able to capitalize on fielding errors and sacrifice flies in order to pull out the victory. Starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley allowed just two runs, although he lasted just four innings and battled his pitch count all outing long. The Royals' bullpen was good enough to get the job done in the end, however, giving the club one win out of three in the Bay Area. 

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the 20-41 Royals are at RingCentral Coliseum to face the 22-43 Athletics. Pitching probables for Saturday and Sunday's matchups are Brad Keller vs. Cole Irvin, then Brady Singer vs. Jared Koenig to end the three-game set. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in tonight's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-6, 5.50 ERA)
Oakland: RHP Frankie Montas (3-6, 3.40 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. MJ Melendez (L) - DH
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
  7. Kyle Isbel (L) - RF
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - 3B

Gabe Speier, Matt Peacock reinstated

May 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Gabe Speier (67) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday afternoon, the Royals announced that LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Matt Peacock have completed their rehab assignments and are being reinstated from the club's Injured List. Speier has been used in abundance this season to the tune of a 2.50 ERA, whereas Peacock was a trade acquisition from the Arizona Diamondbacks who has yet to make an impact on the team. In corresponding moves, Kansas City sent RHP Arodys Vizcaíno to Triple-A Omaha and RHP Albert Abreu was designated for assignment.

Daniel Lynch in desperate need of complete outing

Jun 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In his June 11 start against the Baltimore Orioles, LHP Daniel Lynch was rolling through four innings. He allowed a single run in the fifth, but then the damage piled up once he allowed three consecutive hits including a three-run home run to begin the sixth frame. In his last five outings, Lynch has allowed 22 runs and has regressed from his early-season form. He's been better on the road than at home this season, however (4.91 ERA vs. 6.20), which could bode well for him. In his first start against Oakland this season, Lynch will look to get back on the winning track for the first time since April 26 against the Chicago White Sox. Since then, he's gone 0-5 with a trio of no-decisions mixed in.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

