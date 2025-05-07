Ex-Royals All-Star Hurler Officially Retires From MLB
The Kansas City Royals signed right-hander Ross Stripling to a minor league deal prior to the 2025 season. He has pitched nearly 10 seasons in Major League Baseball and was an All-Star in 2018.
However, the veteran right-hander did not make the Opening Day roster after an uninspiring showing in spring training. He allowed 13 earned runs as hitters hit .477 against him. Kansas City then released him at the end of spring training.
On Tuesday, Stripling made a very important announcement. The veteran right-hander announced that he would be retiring from baseball effective immediately.
"After 13 seasons and full of tremendous pride and gratitude, it’s time to hang up the cleats. I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I’d be a part of," Stripling said in a statement.
"They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career. It never could have been possible without my family and friends. I also want to give a huge thank you to all my coaches and teammates over the years. I had so much love and support along the way, and I’m thankful to everyone that was a part of it in any form or fashion."
Stripling began his career in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them reach the World Series in 2017 and 2018. His best season came in 2018, his All-Star campaign.
The 35-year-old spent three years with the Toronto Blue Jays before making brief stops with the San Francisco Giants and former Oakland Athletics.
