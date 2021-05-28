Hunter Dozier Back In Royals Lineup For Game 1 Against Minnesota

Hunter Dozier will play right field and bat eighth for the Kansas City Royals tonight.

The Kansas City Royals (23-25) are trying to end their two-game skid as they enter the first of three games against their American League Central rival, the Minnesota Twins (20-29).

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: RHP Randy Dobnak (1-3, 5.75 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.52 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Jorge Soler (R) - DH Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Kyle Garlick (R) - RF Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Mitch Garver (R) - C Alex Kirilloff (L) - LF Miguel Sano (R) - 1B Jorge Polanco (S) - 2B Rob Refsnyder (R) - CF Andrelton Simmons (R)- SS

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is in tonight's lineup against the Twins.

Dozier has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is in tonight's lineup against the Twins. RHP Josh Staumont (left knee strain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee strain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13.

The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee strain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio